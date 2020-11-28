Abbeville checks off another goal -- reaching the state championship game

Williams, who also had a key first-half interception, was one of the stars for Abbeville with TD receptions of 18, 38 and 47 yards.

“Offensively, he has been working and working his way up. He is a smart football player,” Stewart said.

Abbeville scored on its first two possessions – a Dozier 12-yard run and an 18-yard Glanton to Williams pass – to go up 16-7 with 3:07 to go in the first quarter. The Jackets would lead by two scores the rest of the night – usually between 15 and 23 points.

“You can be more aggressive play-calling wise,” Stewart said of seizing an early lead.

The deficit for Leroy also negated to a degree its senior standout running back Kelston Fikes, who only got 12 carries (133 yards) as the Bears had to pass to try and catch up.

The Jackets were also aided by good starting field position most of the night. Of the 12 possessions, nine started at the 41 or better, including five in Leroy territory. A couple of those were after defensive stops and punts, but most came late off unsuccessful onside kick tries by the Bears in an effort to get the ball back.