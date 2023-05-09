Abbeville Christian Academy's bid for a second-straight AISA state baseball title fell short Tuesday as the Patrician Academy Saints knocked off the Generals 8-2 and 15-2 to sweep the Class AA championship series at Montgomery’s Paterson Field.

Abbeville Christian finished the season with 22-17 record.

In Tuesday’s opening game, ACA seized a 2-0 lead with two runs in the top of the fourth inning, but the Saints answered with four in the bottom half and added four more in the bottom of the fifth.

Connor Hutto and Jaxson Henrich had two hits each for Abbeville Christian. Connor Jones had a run-scoring double and Reid Quincy added a RBI single.

In game two, Patrician scored 13 runs in the top of the third inning to break a 2-2 tie and end the game in three innings.

ACA managed only three hits with Justin Murphy and Henrich both earning a run-scoring single for the main highlights.