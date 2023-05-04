Abbeville Christian is headed back to the AISA championship round, rallying with two runs in the bottom of the seventh to beat Edgewood Academy 13-12 on Thursday to win the Class AA state semifinal series in Abbeville.

The defending Class AA champion Generals (22-11) will play in the finals on Tuesday in Montgomery against the Patrician-Autauga series winner.

ACA loaded the bases in the seventh off singles from Boone Sumlar and Reid Quincy and a walk to Hunter Reynolds. After a strikeout, Titus McCreight walked to force in Sumlar. Justin Murphy then followed with a run-scoring single to right field to score pinch-runner Wyatt Farrar to give the Generals the win.

The hit ended a back-and-forth game. Edgewood scored in the top of the first to go up 1-0, but Abbeville Christian scored three in the bottom half and added two in the third for a 5-1 lead.

The Wildcats tallied five in the fourth to go in front 6-5, but the Generals went back up with two in the bottom half at 7-6. Edgewood eased in front at 9-7 with three in the top of the fifth, but ACA seized the advantage back at 10-9 with three in the bottom half.

The Generals’ lead was short-lived as Edgewood scored three in the top of the sixth to go up 12-10. ACA scored once in the bottom half to cut the gap to a run then won it with two runs in the bottom of the seventh.

Murphy, Connor Hutto, Cole Goodson and Quincy had three hits each for ACA with Goodson and Quincy driving in three runs each and Murphy and Hutto two each. Hutto hit a homer. Connor Jones added two hits.

Jones was the winning pitcher in relief, throwing 3 2/3 innings.

Wednesday Games

Abbeville Christian bounced back from a first-game 9-6 loss to stay alive in the semifinal series on Wednesday with a 9-7 win to force a third game.

In ACA’s second-game win, the Generals scored two runs in the top of the sixth inning to break a 7 all tie. With one out, Connor Jones walked and Cole Goodson singled. Jones stole third before scoring on a balk. Boone Sumlar then singled in Goodson to make it 9-7.

Connor Hutto retired the Wildcats in order in both the sixth and seventh innings to finish it. Hutto went all seven innings, striking out 12 and allowing six hits.

Offensively for ACA, Sumlar had two hits and two runs batted in and both Justin Murphy and Goodson had two hits. Jones belted a two-run homer and Reid Quincy had a run-scoring single.

In the first game, Hutto was 3-for-4 with a homer and Quincy had two doubles, while Jones drilled a three-run homer and both Goodson and Sumlar had a hit and a RBI each.