The Abbeville Christian Academy boys won the AISA Class AA State Track & Field Championship title Friday in Gulf Shores and finished third overall among all AISA classifications, while the girls team finished second in AA and sixth overall.

The Generals had 12 top eight finishes, highlighted by Wyatt Farrar winning the boys 400-meter dash and a runner-up finish from both Javion and Ja’Verse Turner. Farrar won the 400 in 53.96 seconds. Javion Turner finished second in the discus event, throwing 113 feet, 11 inches, while Ja’Verse Turner was second in the shot put with a distance of 41 feet, 4 inches.

In addition, two ACA relay teams finished in second place. The 4x100-meter team of Jamarcus George, Kell Brown, Farrar and Tre Collins earned a runner-up time of 46.42 seconds, while the 4x200 team of George, Cole Goodson, Farrar and Collins had a second-place effort of 1:38.39.

The Generals’ 4x800 relay team of Bricen Davis, Peyton Harper, Connor Hutto and Justin Murphy finished in fourth place after a time of 10 minutes and 10.59 seconds.

George finished fifth in the 200-meter dash in 23.86 seconds and placed sixth in the 100-meter dash in 11.70 seconds, while Collins, an eighth grader, finished sixth in the 400-meter dash in 59.21 seconds and seventh in the 200-meter dash in 24.82.

Farrar finished sixth in the triple jump with a leap of 37’6” and Javion Turner finished eighth in the shot put with a throw of 39’ 5 ½”.

The Abbeville Christian girls also had a strong meet thanks to eighth grader Amari George, who outscored 15 of the 21 teams by herself in four events after reaching the podium in all, including a gold medal in two.

George was the state champion in the triple jump and in the 200-meter dash. She leapt 32 feet, 5 inches in the triple jump and earned a 26.70 time to win the 200 meters. She also was runner-up in the 100-meter dash with a 13.32 time and placed third in the long jump with a leap of 15 feet and ½ inch.

Anna Grace Blalock added a fourth-place finish in the high jump with a leap of 4 feet, 5 inches for the ACA girls team.

The ACA boys earned 51 points to finish as AA champion and third overall behind Class A winner Banks and AAA winner Bessemer.

The girls team finished with 38 points, finishing behind only Lakeside in AA and sixth overall out of 21 teams.