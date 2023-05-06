Abbeville Christian Academy’s bid for a third straight AISA softball state title fell short on Saturday afternoon as the Generals lost in the Class AA championship game to Hooper Academy 4-2 at Montgomery’s Lagoon Park.

The Generals, who won state titles in Class A the last two years, finished as the AA runner-up and with a 22-11-1 record.

The Colts scored twice in the third inning and once in the fourth for a 3-0 lead, but the Generals made a charge with two runs in the top of the sixth inning.

After two outs, Caroline Armstrong singled to center and Paige Welch followed with a single. An outfield error on Welch’s single allowed Armstrong to score and Welch to race around to third. Welch scored when Emmaline Hartzog reached on an error by the first baseman.

Hope Kennedy followed with a single to put runners at first and second, but a strikeout ended the inning.

The Colts added an insurance run in the bottom of the sixth on a RBI triple and ACA went down in order in the seventh.

Abbeville Christian had seven hits with Welch earning three to lead the way.