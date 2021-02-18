Abbeville Christian Academy wins first girls basketball championship

Pickens Academy, which trailed 21-14 at the half, got hot near the end of the third quarter to pull within 34-29 going into the final eight minutes.

The Pirates scored the first basket of the fourth quarter in making it a 34-31 game, but Govan would score the next six ACA points to keep the Generals in the lead at 40-37 with four minutes left.

Britney Fitch hit a free throw for the Pirates to make it a two-point game, but ACA’s Lyla Carlisle calmly sank both ends of a 1-and-1 free throw opportunity with 3:13 left to push the lead to 42-38.

Armstrong then came up with a steal on the ensuing inbounds and scored on a layup to make it 44-38 with just under three minutes remaining. Govan scored the next four points of the game to give the Generals a 10-point lead and it looked as if the game was well in hand.

But Pickens Academy tallied seven quick points – the final basket of the stretch coming on a 3-pointer by Lily Lowery – and all of the sudden the Pirates were within 48-45 with still 58 seconds left.

On the next possession, the Generals calmly worked the ball around with nice passes in running the clock down before Anna Grace Blalock was intentionally fouled with 20 ticks left. Blalock hit one of her two free throw tries.