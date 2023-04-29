ABBEVILLE – After pitcher Connor Hutto got out of a first inning jam unscathed, Abbeville Christian Academy coach Cory Crawford yelled, ‘Let’s get to work,’ before pacing around and telling his team, ‘Find a way; find a way.’”

The Generals promptly got to work and found a way to defeat Jackson Academy, 11-1, in the third and deciding game of the second round of the AISA Class AA state baseball playoffs on Saturday at ACA.

Abbeville Christian won the opener on Friday 10-1, but Jackson Academy won the second game 10-6 to force the if-game in the series that was a rematch of the two teams who battled last year for the state championship, won by the Generals.

After Hutto got a big strikeout to end the top of the fifth with the bases full and ACA holding a 7-1 advantage, Crawford had another message for his team.

“Put it away,” Crawford said before the Generals went to the plate.

Once again, the team complied, scoring four runs in the bottom of the inning to win by the mercy-rule – the big blow coming when Justin Murphy blasted a two-run home run over the left field fence, making it 9-1 at the time.

The 10th run would come in following an error and the final tally came when Connor Jones scored on a wild pitch, diving into home plate safely to end the game.

“That’s kind of been our motto … when you get a chance to put people away, you’ve got to take advantage of that,” Crawford said. “We put together some good at-bats, especially in that last inning.”

Crawford said the way his team finished in the second game Friday night, despite losing, sent a positive message.

“Last night going into the top of the seventh we were down 10-2 and the message was, ‘We’re fighting for tomorrow,’” Crawford said. “We battled back and scored four runs in that inning, and so the message was right there (Saturday), ‘Hey, we scored four runs when we were down, let’s score four runs when we are up and put it away.’ They answered the call for sure.”

Abbeville Christian will host Edgewood Academy on Wednesday in the best-of-three semifinal series, starting with a doubleheader at 3 p.m. An if-necessary game would be played on Thursday.

On Saturday, the first inning set the tone.

Jackson Academy’s Zach Barr tripled to open the game when his line drive got over the right fielder’s head rolled to the fence. But Hutto then caught a line out for the first out. Jacob Criswell then walked, but he was thrown out stealing by catcher Reid Quincy. Hutto then got the strikeout to end the inning.

For the game, Hutto scattered four hits over five innings and struck out eight. He allowed six walks.

The lone Jackson Academy run came in the third when Barr doubled to lead off and Colton Sullivan singled him home, making it 3-1.

“I was really impressed with how he settled in,” Crawford said. “After we gave up the run right there, in the past we’ve kind of been a little bit rocky.

“But he settled in, pounded the zone and really just forced them to swing their way back into it.”

The Generals strung together 10 hits in the game against starting pitcher Cameron Thomas.

“We felt like going into the series we could swing it pretty well,” Crawford said. “We just felt like after Game 2 yesterday that the only way they could beat us is they were going to have to out-hit us.

“So that was kind of my message to them was, ‘Attack with your pitches; attack with your best stuff and let the cards fall where they’re at and he (Hutto) followed exactly what we wanted to do.”

The Generals scored three runs in the second inning and never looked back.

Quincy led off with a single and Hunter Reynolds doubled him in. Quincy would score on an error and Murphy would make it a 3-0 lead when he doubled to left field, bringing in Jaxson Henrich.

The Generals made it a 7-1 game in the fourth when Jones doubled in two runs, one run came in on a wild pitch and Quincy singled in another in the four-run inning before ACA plated four more in the fifth to end the game.

“Today was a team effort,” Crawford said. “There wasn’t anybody that just really stood out. If you look up there (scoreboard), we had double-digit hits, so as a team, we swung it well. Nobody was real selfish, we just trusted the next guy behind us in the lineup.”