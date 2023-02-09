Abbeville Christian boys’ bid to reach the AISA Class AA state championship game fell short on Thursday as the Generals fell to Autauga Academy 62-58 in a semifinal game at the Multiplex at Cramton Bowl in Montgomery.

Kell Brown led ACA with 21 points, including 17 in the fourth quarter when the Generals scored 29 points. JaVarse Turner finished with 14 points and both Shi Crawford and JP Sowell had 10 points each.

ACA finishes the season with a 16-8 record.

AISA AA Semifinals

Lakeside girls 37, Hooper Academy 23: The Chiefs advanced to Friday’s AISA Class AA state championship game with a 37-23 win over Hooper Academy on Wednesday.

The state No. 8 ranked Chiefs (13-9) face unbeaten No. 1 ranked Edgewood Academy (26-0) in the finals on Friday at 1 p.m. at Montgomery’s Multiplex at Cramton Bowl.

Lakeside was led Wednesday by Jayden Green with 12 points and six rebounds Eliza Eriksen followed with eight points.