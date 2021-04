AISA 10th-ranked Abbeville Christian had a 6-3 lead, but fifth-ranked Glenwood scored five in the bottom of the sixth to rally for an 8-6 win.

Kate Griffin led ACA, going 3-for-3 with a home run and three runs batted in. Caroline Armstrong, Emmaline Hartzog and Paige Welch had two hits each with Hartzog driving in one run. Gabbie Causey added a double and two runs batted in.