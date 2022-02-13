Abbeville Christian girls basketball celebrates second state title

They lost 50-34 and 46-32 in the two meetings to Evangel during the season, but made some changes for the third meeting, especially defensively in trying to contain the Lions’ Kysha McNeely, who had 25 points in a previous meeting against ACA. She scored just four points on Saturday.

Head coach Ricky Ward said the Generals sagged both Armstrong and Kayla Dyson down more on the back side to stop McNeely down low. It was minor changes, but made a big impact, according to Ward.

“It was like night and day and it made it look like there was a paint full of people down there,” Ward said. “It messed with their minds (of the Lions players).”

The other big story was Zaria Johnson, Evangel’s dynamic post player. The 6-foot-4 senior had a combined 38 points in the two previous meetings, but was in constant foul trouble on Saturday, limiting her minutes. She finished with just six points, all in the second half.

“Definitely,” Ward said when asked if Johnson’s foul trouble helped his team.

The Generals led from start to finish, but had to overcome an offense that had 21 turnovers, most of them in the second half.