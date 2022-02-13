Abbeville Christian girls basketball celebrates second state title

The feeling was twice as nice for the Abbeville Christian girls basketball team Saturday night.
The Generals repeated as AISA Class Astate champions, avenging a pair of regular-season losses to region rival Evangel Christian with a 41-30 victory over the Lions at the Multiplex at Cramton Bowl in Montgomery.
“It feels great,” Abbeville Christian sophomore Anna Grace Blalock said. “We practiced hard all year and we are grateful to be able to do it, especially after we lost to them.”
ACA, which finished the season 16-9, has now won consecutive state titles after having not won one in its history prior to last year.
“It means a lot to me,” said Amiyah Govan, one of three seniors on the team. “I can’t think of a better way to go out as a senior.”
Those seniors were on the mind of other players, said junior Caroline Armstrong, who led the Generals offense with 19 points.
“It definitely means a lot more because this group of seniors — we have a special connection with all of them and we felt it was our duty that we had to go out with a big win for them,” Armstrong said.
This year’s title came as Abbeville Christian, the No. 2 seed from Class A, Region 1, Area 1 behind Evangel Christian, defeated three of the four No. 1 seeds in the state tournament (Pickens, Jackson and Evangel).
They lost 50-34 and 46-32 in the two meetings to Evangel during the season, but made some changes for the third meeting, especially defensively in trying to contain the Lions’ Kysha McNeely, who had 25 points in a previous meeting against ACA. She scored just four points on Saturday.
Head coach Ricky Ward said the Generals sagged both Armstrong and Kayla Dyson down more on the back side to stop McNeely down low. It was minor changes, but made a big impact, according to Ward.
“It was like night and day and it made it look like there was a paint full of people down there,” Ward said. “It messed with their minds (of the Lions players).”
The other big story was Zaria Johnson, Evangel’s dynamic post player. The 6-foot-4 senior had a combined 38 points in the two previous meetings, but was in constant foul trouble on Saturday, limiting her minutes. She finished with just six points, all in the second half.
“Definitely,” Ward said when asked if Johnson’s foul trouble helped his team.
The Generals led from start to finish, but had to overcome an offense that had 21 turnovers, most of them in the second half.
“I don’t know how many turnovers we made – it was probably a ton – but we haven’t made that many turnovers (this year),” Ward said. “If they hadn’t had foul trouble and if we didn’t change our strategy, it probably could have been a different outcome.”
In the last regular-season meeting, Evangel Christian raced to a 19-0 lead before ACA scored.
This time, the Generals got the good start, taking an 8-0 lead early. They led 12-9 at the quarter and extended the advantage to 21-12 at halftime and 27-19 after three quarters.
The Lions, though, roared in the first minute of the fourth quarter, cutting the ACA advantage to five at 29-24 following a 3-point by Karley Blakenship.
After an exchange of turnovers, Armstrong drilled a three-pointer to push the Abbeville Christian lead to eight with 6:30 left.
Both teams struggled for almost next minutes with turnovers, missed shots and free throws before ACA’s Blalock stole an entry pass inside intended for Johnson and went coast to coast for a fastbreak layup with 4:49 left and a 34-24 Generals lead.
Johnson scored down low 15 seconds later and ACA turned it over, giving the Lions a chance to cut it to six, but Blalock again stole a pass. She went down court and dumped a pass over a defender to the middle of lane to Armstrong for a layup, pushing the lead back to 10.
Destiny Betton scored on a jumper with 3:44 left to slice the margin back to eight and the Lions had four chances to cut it further, but a block shot by Armstrong and three turnovers foiled the opportunities.
Blalock hit 1-of-2 free throws with 2:38 left and after several missed opportunities for Evangel and turnovers for ACA, Armstrong and Blalock sealed it up in the final minute, both hitting 2-of-2 free throws to push the margin to 13 before a late layup by Evangel’s Karisma Jones finished the scoring.
In addition to her 19 points, Armstrong had five rebounds and five steals. Blalock earned 15 points, seven rebounds and eight steals. Govan added four points, but had a team-high 10 rebounds and had four steals, mostly on lob passes inside to Johnson.
Betton and Blakenship led Evangel Christian with eight points each.
ACA’s Armstrong, Blalock and Govan were selected to the all-tournament team as were Evangel’s Betton and Blakenship.