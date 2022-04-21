Abbeville Christian JV softball finishes as state runner-up

Abbeville Christian’s junior varsity softball team went 4-2 and finished runner-up at the AISA JV Softball Tournament that concluded on Wednesday.

The Generals opened with an 8-0 win over Glenwood, but lost to Clarke Prep 6-3 to fall in the losers’ bracket. ACA rebounded with an 8-2 win over Patrician Academy, a 3-1 win over Lee-Scott and a 5-4 win over Bessemer Academy to reach the finals. However, the Generals lost again to Clarke Prep 5-0.

The tournament ended the season for the ACA JV team, which finished with a 21-2 record with both losses to Clarke Prep at the state tournament.

Offensively over the six games, AllyKate Causey had a team-high eight hits in 13 at bats with two doubles and one RBI, Paige Welch was 6-for-12 with three doubles, one triple and five runs batted in and Emmaline Hartzog was 6-for-16 with two home runs, a triple and a team-high 10 runs batted in. Taylor Hudspeth was 5-for-14 with a double and RBI.

Hartzog hit a three-run homer to put the Generals in front of Lee-Scott after trailing 1-0 and ACA had a walk-off win over Bessemer as Hartzog had a game-winning single with the international tiebreaker in effect.

Hartzog picked up the pitching wins against Glenwood, Patrician and Bessemer and Welch was the winning pitcher against Lee-Scott. Both lost to Clarke. For the tournament, Hartzog pitched 17 innings, striking out 26, including 10 against Patrician, and allowed four earned runs. Welch pitched 10 2/3 innings, striking out 13 and allowing seven earned runs.