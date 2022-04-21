Abbeville Christian JV softball finishes as state runner-up

Abbeville Christian’s junior varsity softball team went 4-2 and finished runner-up at the AISA JV Softball Tournament that concluded on Wednesday.
The Generals opened with an 8-0 win over Glenwood, but lost to Clarke Prep 6-3 to fall in the losers’ bracket. ACA rebounded with an 8-2 win over Patrician Academy, a 3-1 win over Lee-Scott and a 5-4 win over Bessemer Academy to reach the finals. However, the Generals lost again to Clarke Prep 5-0.
The tournament ended the season for the ACA JV team, which finished with a 21-2 record with both losses to Clarke Prep at the state tournament.
Offensively over the six games, AllyKate Causey had a team-high eight hits in 13 at bats with two doubles and one RBI, Paige Welch was 6-for-12 with three doubles, one triple and five runs batted in and Emmaline Hartzog was 6-for-16 with two home runs, a triple and a team-high 10 runs batted in. Taylor Hudspeth was 5-for-14 with a double and RBI.
Hartzog hit a three-run homer to put the Generals in front of Lee-Scott after trailing 1-0 and ACA had a walk-off win over Bessemer as Hartzog had a game-winning single with the international tiebreaker in effect.
People are also reading…
Hartzog picked up the pitching wins against Glenwood, Patrician and Bessemer and Welch was the winning pitcher against Lee-Scott. Both lost to Clarke. For the tournament, Hartzog pitched 17 innings, striking out 26, including 10 against Patrician, and allowed four earned runs. Welch pitched 10 2/3 innings, striking out 13 and allowing seven earned runs.