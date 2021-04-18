Abbeville Christian JV softball team wins state title

Abbeville Christian Academy's junior varsity softball team won the AISA JV State title Saturday at Macon-East Academy.

The Generals beat Hooper Academy 6-0 and 9-3 in the championship round after beating Clarke Prep Academy 5-0.

In the final championship game against Hooper, Kate Griffin was 3-for-4 with a run batted in, Emmaline Hartzog had a double and a triple with two runs batted in and Brianna Jones had two hits, one a double, and two RBI. Paige Welch belted a two-run homer and Conleigh Benefield and Anna Grace Blalock both had a single and an RBI.

Hartzog picked up the win in relief, striking out 12 over 4 1/3 innings and pitching a one-hit shutout.

In the previous win over Hooper, Blalock pitching a five-inning, one-hit shutout with eight strikeouts in the circle and was 2-for-3 with a triple on offense. Hartzog had a double with two RBI, Taylor Hudspeth had a triple with a RBI and Griffin had a single and RBI.

In the opening shutout against Clarke Prep, Hartzog pitched a five-inning, two-hit shutout with 10 strikeouts and added a single with two RBI on offense. Welch had a single and RBI and Jones had a double.