Abbeville Christian JV wins softball tournament

The Abbeville Christian JV softball team won the Lowndes JV Tournament this weekend, winning all four tournament games.
The Generals beat Morgan Academy 12-0 and Clarke Prep 10-1 on Friday and beat Edgewood 10-0 and Clarke Prep 5-0 on Saturday.
ACA improved to 16-0 on the season.
In the first game, Emmaline Hartzog pitched a three-inning no-hitter with nine strikeouts and two walks. Paige Welch was 3-for-3 with a double and two RBI and AllyKate Causey was 3-for-3 with a double and one RBI. Claire Hutto had a double and drove in three runs, while Hope Kennedy, Brianna Jones and Taylor Hudspeth all had a hit and RBI.
In the 10-1 win over Clarke Prep, Hartzog was 2-for-3 with a homer, double and four runs batted in. Welch had three hits, one a double, with one RBI. Conleigh Benefield had two hits, one a triple, and one RBI and Causey had a single with two RBI. Kennedy and Jones added a single and RBI each. Welch was the winning pitcher, striking out seven and allowing one run on three hits.
Against Edgewood, Hartzog and Baylie Phillips combined on a four-inning, two-hit shutout with six strikeouts. Hartzog went three innings, earning the six strikeouts, while giving up one hit and two walks. Phillips allowed a hit in one inning of work. Offensively, Kennedy had two singles and a RBI, Jones had a single with two RBI and Welch earned a solo homer. Causey added a triple and RBI and Hartzog chipped in a single and RBI.
In the final game win over Clarke Prep, Welch pitched a five-inning, two-hit shutout with eight strikeouts and a walk in the circle and had two hits with one RBI on offense. Hartzog hit a three-run homer and Causey had two hits.