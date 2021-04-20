Abbeville Christian names John Gilmore as new head football coach

Former Cottonwood head football coach John Gilmore is returning to the Wiregrass.

Gilmore was named Abbeville Christian’s new head football coach and assistant athletic director in an announcement Tuesday by ACA headmaster Melanie Carlisle and ACA’s Chairman of Board of Directors Charles Armstrong.

Gilmore has 25 years of experience as a coach and a teacher, including his role as head football coach and athletic director at Cottonwood High School for four seasons from 2016-2019. He left in May of 2020 to become offensive coordinator at Smiths Station, a position he held last year.

A native of Eufaula and a graduate of Auburn University, Gilmore also spent 18 years as an assistant at Eufaula High School.