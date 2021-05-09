Abbeville Christian players bask in glow of Triple Crown

“We did not want to play a second game against them, so we needed to relearn how to hit the pitching,” Armstrong said. “We had already seen that pitcher – that was our sixth game against her. We had already seen her five times before, so we had to get our timing back down and hit the ball.”

Battling back was an attribute for this year’s team, said coach Guy Causey.

“This group of girls doesn’t ever give up,” Causey said. “They battle and battle. They get down and they keep pushing. They are resilient.”

The Generals head coach said he didn’t say much during the season about the ACA girls winning a triple crown – saying “it wasn’t something we put there (as motivation).”

Gabbie Causey said the players tried to be low-key about the situation.

“We wanted to win it, but we didn’t want to think about it too much and get our heads up too high,” Causey said. “We had to work for it.”

The girls, however, said the topic was always present around the school even though it wasn’t talked about much in practice.