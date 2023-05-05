The Abbeville Christian girls softball team is back in the championship round, though it had to bounce back from a loss to reach the finals on Friday.

After winning two AISA Class AA state tournament games on Thursday, the Generals fell to Hooper Academy 9-4 early Friday afternoon at Montgomery’s Lagoon Park before winning an elimination game 7-2 over Patrician Academy late Friday afternoon to advance to Saturday’s championship game.

Abbeville Christian (22-10) faces Hooper Academy for the Class AA state title at 1:30 p.m. at Lagoon Park. The Generals have to win twice against the Colts, who are unbeaten in three tournament games.

ACA seeks a third-straight state title, but a first in AA after winning the Class A crown the last two years.

In the win over Patrician, Abbeville Christian seized a 6-0 lead behind two runs each in the third, fourth and fifth innings. The Saints tallied twice in the top of the sixth before ACA added a run in the bottom of the inning to go up 7-2.

Patrician put a runner on base in the seventh off a one-out walk, but Generals pitcher Gabbie Causey got two fly outs to end the game.

Caroline Armstrong and Paige Welch paced the Generals offense. Armstrong went 4-for-4 with two runs batted in, while Welch was 3-for-3 with a triple and two runs batted in. Anna Grace Blalock and Emmaline Hartzog both went 2-for-4 with a RBI. Alli Kate Causey added a hit and RBI.

Gabbie Causey earned the pitching win, going all seven innings. She struck out six and scattered five hits. She gave up only two runs, both earned.

Earlier Friday, Hooper broke away from a 4-4 tie with five runs in the bottom of the fifth in taking the 9-4 win over the Generals.

ACA earned 12 hits in the loss with Welch leading the way with three hits and a run batted in. Blalock, Gabbie Causey and Kate Griffin had two hits each with Griffin earning a two-run single among the hits. Armstrong had a run batted in off a ground out.

Gabbie Causey took the pitching loss. She struck out five over four innings, but gave up six hits and eight runs with six of the runs earned.

On Thursday, Abbeville Christian won its first two games of the tournament, beating Jackson Academy 10-2 and Chambers Academy 11-1.

In the win over Jackson, Hartzog struck out 12 and allowed three hits over six innings. She gave up two runs, both unearned. Blalock was 3-for-4 with two runs batted in, while Armstrong, Hartzog and Taylor Hudspeth all had a hit and two runs batted in. Armstrong’s hit was a double.

In the win over Chambers, Gabbie Causey allowed only four hits and one run over four innings. She struck out one and walked just one. Causey also had two hits on offense.

Welch was the hitting star, going 3-for-3 with five runs batted in. Armstrong had a hit and RBI and Hartzog also had a RBI.