Abbeville Christian softball team wins state title

In the sixth, the Generals added three insurance runs. Hartzog reached on an error to open the inning before a ground out and fly out. Hannah Kennedy singled in Hartzog. After Paige Welch walked, Blalock slapped a two-run double to right field to make it 9-4.

ACA scored its first two runs in the first off a run-scoring singles by Caroline Armstrong and Hannah Kennedy.

The Generals earned 11 hits in the championship win with five players earning two each. The five were Hartzog, the two Kennedys, Welch and Blalock. Hartzog, Hannah Kennedy and Blalock drove in two runs each.

Causey picked up the win in relief of starter Hartzog. Causey pitched the final five innings, allowing two unearned runs and four hits, while striking out seven.

Earlier in the day, Abbeville Christian rolled to an 11-0 semifinal win over Crenshaw.

Causey and Hartzog combined on a two-hit shutout and 10 strikeouts. Causey started and went 3 2/3 innings, allowing both hits, while striking out seven. Hartzog pitched the last 1 1/3 and struck out three, while not allowing a hit. Neither pitcher allowed a walk.

Offensively, the Generals took charge early, scoring three in the first and four in the second. They added a single run in the third and three more in the fifth.