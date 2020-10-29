 Skip to main content
Abbeville Christian volleyball state title match moved to Friday
Abbeville Christian volleyball state title match moved to Friday

Abbeville Christian’s AISA Class A State Volleyball Championship match against Jackson Academy was postponed Thursday and moved to Friday after a power outage at Montgomery’s Garrett Coliseum, site of the game.

The power outage was caused by Hurricane Zeta that went through the area overnight early Thursday morning.

The two teams play at 11 a.m. Friday at Garrett Coliseum.

All three AISA state volleyball title games were moved from Thursday to Friday. Class AA and AAA games follow at 1 and 3 p.m.

