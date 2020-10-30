Abbeville Christian volleyball team captures AISA state tite

MONTGOMERY --- The season’s first seven weeks were not pleasant for Abbeville Christian’s volleyball team.
The last three weeks, however, have more than been pleasant.
And Friday morning was simply grand.
After struggling to a 5-8 record against higher classification schools from late August to early October, the Generals surged against Class 1A competition down the stretch, capping a season-ending eight-game winning streak with the biggest prize of all Friday morning – the AISA Class 1A State Championship trophy.
The Generals, in just their third year in the sport of volleyball, won the state title with a 20-25, 25-23, 25-12, 25-19 win over Jackson Academy at Montgomery’s Garrett Coliseum.
It’s the first state title by a varsity girls athletic team at ACA in 32 years going back to a 1988 crown in softball, according to athletic director Ashley Carlisle. The title also finished off a sweep for the Generals, who also won the JV volleyball state title a few weeks ago.
Abbeville Christian finished the season with a 13-8 overall record and a perfect 12-0 mark against Class 1A competition, including 6-0 in the postseason.
“This year has been up and down,” Abbeville Christian coach Judson Campbell said. “We have had some moments where we fought, fussed and hated each other at times, but we got it together and stayed undefeated in 1A volleyball all year. We pushed it through regional and worked together to get a big win for a championship.”
The title capped the career of Abbeville Christian’s two lone seniors – setter Taylor Flowers and defensive specialist Emma Causey.
“It means the world to go out with a bang and not end it on a bad note,” Flowers said. “It has been a rough season, but we played (our best) when it mattered the most and we won state.”
Causey added, “It definitely means a lot to me because it is my last game. Many people don’t really get to experience winning the last game – a championship game. It feels good to win.”
The Generals had to weather a major storm early, losing the opening set 25-20 and falling behind badly in the second set, 18-6.
After a timeout, the Generals came to life, scoring 13 of 17 points to cut the Eagle lead to 20-19. Freshman Anna Grace Blalock had two kills and sophomore Gabbie Causey had an ace during the run.
Three General hitting errors and a block that went of bounds helped Jackson Academy regain momentum and build a 23-19 lead.
After an Eagle serve went out of bounds, Jackson Academy hit of out of bounds on two straight points, helping ACA close to 23-22.
Flowers then earned a key ace to tie it and Blalock followed with a block, giving ACA a 24-23 lead.
With Flowers still serving, a return attempt by Jackson went long out of bounds past the General defense to help Abbeville Christian complete the rally for a 25-23 win.
“We had a similar situation when we played Jackson for the regional championship last week as we were down 11-1 in set three and they just rallied back and took care of business,” Campbell said. “Sometimes we will get down on ourselves and I have to remind them to keep doing what we are doing and just relax.”
Campbell added key play from subs Hannah Kennedy and Amiyah Govan were valuable during the stretch.
“That second set, we were struggling and I subbed some girls who are not used to going in a tight situation – they are used to us being up or being down a lot in the game when they come in -- but they came in and filled in some spots,” Campbell said. “My seniors Taylor Flowers and Emma Causey when they got the serve, they served for a while and put us back in it as well.”
Both Flowers and Emma Causey said the Generals had to keep their composure after falling behind.
“Just play smart and not try to be the all-star,” Flowers said of ACA’s mindset after falling behind in the second set. “Just play as a team and don’t do anything crazy.”
The Generals fell behind 8-5 in the third set, but wrestled away control with 12 straight points for a commanding 17-8 advantage. Sophomore middle blocker Caroline Armstrong smashed down three General points off free balls left on the top of the net by Jackson Academy, and also had a block, while Emma Causey delivered an ace during the run.
Abbeville Christian maintained control of the set, finishing it with back-to-back kills by Blalock and Flowers for a 25-12 win.
ACA seized a quick lead 3-0 lead in the fourth set behind two blocks from Blalock, but lost the advantage and Jackson Academy went up 11-5.
After a serve into the net by Jackson Academy, the Generals reclaimed the momentum – and the lead – with seven straight points during Gabbie Causey’s service rotation. Causey had an ace and Armstrong had two kills and a block as ACA went up 13-11.
Following a Jackson Academy point, the Generals went right back on another streak – scoring four straight during Armstrong’s serve to build an 18-12 margin.
The Eagles slowly clawed at the lead, eventually working it down to two at 21-19, but that was as close as they would get. After a Jackson Academy return into the net, ACA freshman Kate Griffin served the match out in the final three points. Armstrong had a powerful kill to the back end of the Jackson Academy and an Eagle return hit the net and fell to the ground to make it 24-14.
Armstrong then finished it with a block, setting off an Abbeville Christian celebration on the court and by the Generals fans in the stands.
Blalock earned seven blocks, two kills and six digs and Armstrong had four blocks, four kills and three digs.
“Caroline Armstrong and AG Blalock did a great job at the net, making them hit over our hands or blocking it back to their side,” Campbell said.
Gabbie Causey delivered five aces and four digs, while Flowers distributed four assists and had three aces, a kill and seven digs. Emma Causey, Armstrong, Hope Kennedy and Griffin all had one ace.
Armstrong along with the two seniors, Flowers and Emma Causey, earned all-tournament team honors for ACA.
Jackson Academy was represented on the all-tournament team by Lauren Coaker and Hannah Jackson.
Also on the all-tournament team were Reagan Burton of semifinalist Meadowview Christian and Kate Hart of semifinalist Heritage Christian.
Emma Causey said the title was a little bit of a surprise in retrospect, but that the Generals clicked when it mattered most.
“Honestly before the season, I wouldn’t have expected this at all,” Causey said. “But once we started winning all the games that mattered -- playing the 1A teams that matter -- that is when I knew we could do this.”
