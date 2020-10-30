Abbeville Christian volleyball team captures AISA state tite

“We had a similar situation when we played Jackson for the regional championship last week as we were down 11-1 in set three and they just rallied back and took care of business,” Campbell said. “Sometimes we will get down on ourselves and I have to remind them to keep doing what we are doing and just relax.”

Campbell added key play from subs Hannah Kennedy and Amiyah Govan were valuable during the stretch.

“That second set, we were struggling and I subbed some girls who are not used to going in a tight situation – they are used to us being up or being down a lot in the game when they come in -- but they came in and filled in some spots,” Campbell said. “My seniors Taylor Flowers and Emma Causey when they got the serve, they served for a while and put us back in it as well.”

Both Flowers and Emma Causey said the Generals had to keep their composure after falling behind.

“Just play smart and not try to be the all-star,” Flowers said of ACA’s mindset after falling behind in the second set. “Just play as a team and don’t do anything crazy.”