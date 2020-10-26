 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Abbeville Christian volleyball wins two; advances to AISA state championship match
0 comments

Abbeville Christian volleyball wins two; advances to AISA state championship match

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
dot generic Abbeville Christian logo.jpg

Abbeville Christian’s volleyball team won a pair of matches Monday at Montgomery’s Garrett Coliseum to advance to Thursday’s AISA Class A state championship match.

The Generals defeated North River 23-25, 25-15, 25-20, 25-18 and Heritage Christian 25-11, 16-25, 25-17, 25-20.

ACA plays in the championship match on Thursday at 11 a.m., against Jackson Academy. The two teams meet last week at the Region 1 Tournament with the Generals winning.

Two other Dothan Eagle coverage teams are competing this week at the AISA State Tournament.

Lakeside School of Eufaula opens Class AA action Wednesday at noon against Edgewood Academy and Pike Liberal Arts competes in the Class AAA tourney at noon on Wednesday at noon against Southern Academy.

0 comments

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert