Abbeville Christian volleyball wins two; advances to AISA state championship match

Abbeville Christian’s volleyball team won a pair of matches Monday at Montgomery’s Garrett Coliseum to advance to Thursday’s AISA Class A state championship match.

The Generals defeated North River 23-25, 25-15, 25-20, 25-18 and Heritage Christian 25-11, 16-25, 25-17, 25-20.

ACA plays in the championship match on Thursday at 11 a.m., against Jackson Academy. The two teams meet last week at the Region 1 Tournament with the Generals winning.

Two other Dothan Eagle coverage teams are competing this week at the AISA State Tournament.

Lakeside School of Eufaula opens Class AA action Wednesday at noon against Edgewood Academy and Pike Liberal Arts competes in the Class AAA tourney at noon on Wednesday at noon against Southern Academy.