Abbeville Christian wins to force deciding game

MONTGOMERY --- After an agonizing extra-inning loss, Abbeville Christian’s baseball team recharged in time to keep its season alive early Tuesday night.

The Generals bounced back from a first-game loss to salvage a split in the AISA Class A state championship best of three series at Montgomery’s Paterson Field, forcing a third game Wednesday.

Jackson Academy won the opener 3-2 in 10 innings, but the Generals bounced back with a 7-4 win in the nightcap. The teams play the decisive third game Wednesday at 3 p.m. at Paterson Field.

“It took a lot of mental toughness after a heartbreaking loss,” Abbeville Christian head coach CJ Upshaw said. “You have to give credit to the guys because they battled, they fought and had that 'I don’t want to lose mentality' and we came out victorious in the second game.”

Upshaw said senior Garrett Money would be the pitching starter for Wednesday’s game but that all hands were on deck, including seniors Jake Hamilton and Brandon Early and freshman Titus McCreight.

“The key for (Wednesday) is to continue to pitch and play good defense,” Upshaw said. “It is not really about how many hits we get, but about the timely hits we get. We have to get hits in scoring position. We have to be able to move runners over when we get them on base.”

In the opening game’s decisive 10th inning, Jackson Academy’s Dawson Martin singled with one out and Cain Richardson followed with a walk. ACA reliever Connor Hutto, coming off two good innings, threw a wild pitch to move the runners to second and third.

ACA coaches elected to intentionally walk Dayton Martin to load the bases with one out. The ensuing pitch, however, got underneath the catcher and to the backstop and Dawson Martin came racing home to score the winning run.

The Generals finished the game with six hits, but also had four walks and five batters hit by a pitch. Six different players had a hit with Cole Goodson and Justin Murphy earning a double each.

The Eagles had eight hits, including three from Colton Sullivan and two from Dawson Martin.

The teams exchanged runs throughout the first part of the opening game before the pitching staffs of both teams turned off the run cycle for the next 12 at-bats as the game dragged into extra innings.

ACA went scoreless in the top of the first inning – leaving two runners on in what would be a costly trend. The teams then combined to score in the next six at-bats with a run each to leave the game tied 3-3.

Jackson Academy scored in the bottom of the first on a Nathan James run-scoring single. ACA matched it in the top of the second on a run-scoring double by Goodson to tie it at 1-1.

The Eagles scored in the bottom of the second on a Sullivan run-scoring single with the bases loaded.

The Generals answered with a run in the bottom half to retie it at 2-2. With one out, Boone Sumlar was hit by a pitch, but was forced out at second on a comebacker to the pitcher off the bat of Reid Quincy. Hunter Odom, a courtesy runner for Quincy, moved up on a wild pitch. Brandon Early then reached on an infield single and the throw to first went sailing by the first baseman, allowing Odom to score.

Jackson Academy matched the run in the top of the third on a RBI ground out by Richardson to make it 3-2 Eagles.

Abbeville Christian retied it again in the next half inning at 3-3. With one out, Hutto singled and Murphy ripped a run-scoring double in the left-center field gap.

A hit batter to Connor Jones and a walk to Sumlar loaded the bases, but the Generals left all three runners stranded following an infield fly out.

During the first five innings, ACA left 11 runners on base. They left 13 on base overall.

“It was frustrating because we just couldn’t get the big hit,” Upshaw said. “It didn’t allow us to play the game we like to play. We like to play a fast-pace game, but we couldn’t do that because every time we got runners on, it was with two outs.”

After the ACA top of the fourth, the run-scoring went silent through the top of the 10th.

Jackson Academy had a couple of threats, but couldn’t push anything across.

On the other side, ACA couldn’t get many runners on after the fifth, getting just three two-out walks – one each in the sixth, seventh and ninth.

Goodson pitched six innings for ACA, allowing six hits and three runs with only two runs earned. He struck out three and walked four. Hutto, who was tagged the loss, went 3 1/3 innings and allowed just two hits and one run. He also had three strikeouts and four walks.

In the second game, Jackson Academy scored twice in the top of the first, taking advantage of two ACA errors. Zach Barr hit a slow grounder for a single and moved to second on a bad throw. Sullivan then doubled to right to bring Barr home. After a ground out moved Sullivan to third, he scored on a ground ball error.

ACA wrestled the lead back in the bottom of the first. Back-to-back one-out walks to Murphy and Jones got things started. Two batters later, a wild pitch moved the runners up before Quincy hit a grounder that was bobbled by the shortstop for an error and Murphy scored. Early followed with a two-run double to right field to put the Generals up 3-2.

The Eagles forged back ahead with a two-RBI double by Sullivan before ACA reclaimed the advantage with two runs in the bottom of the second. With two outs, Titus McCreight earned a single and Hutto delivered a double. A wild pitch then scored McCreight and an infield single by Murphy brought home Hutto.

The Generals extended the margin in the fourth. Sumlar walked and was sacrificed by McCreight to second. Hutto then singled to right to drive in Sumlar to make it 6-4.

ACA got an insurance run in the bottom of the sixth. McCreight singled in the shortstop hole to open the inning. He stole second and moved to third on a Hutto ground out before scoring on a Murphy ground out.

The second game was more to ACA’s style as the Generals had three stolen bases and three sacrifice bunts after not having a steal or sacrifice in the opener.

Early sparked the nine-hit Abbeville Christian attack, going 3-for-3 with two RBI. McCreight was 2-for-2 and Hutto 2-for-3.

Murphy was ACA’s winning pitcher, scattering six hits over seven innings. He allowed four runs, but none were earned as three General errors led to the Eagle runs in the first two innings. Murphy pitched a three-hit shutout over the final five innings. He had only one strikeout overall and two walks.

Sullivan, who had five hits in the two games, led Jackson Academy with two hits and three RBI. Dayton Martin also had two hits.

