Abbeville crushes Thorsby in Class 2A playoffs

ABBEVILLE — The opening play of a Class 2A playoff matchup between Abbeville and Thorsby signaled the good night ahead of the homestanding Yellow Jackets.
Martavious Glanton fired a deep pass to Randy Glanton for a 63-yard touchdown, sparking a 44-6 rout of the Rebels. The Jackets (9-1) advance to the second round of the playoffs and will play host to B.B. Comer next Friday.
In a microcosm of the night, Thorsby (6-5) generated good pressure on the first play, but Martavious Glanton eluded it. His throw off the back foot hit Randy Glanton in stride perfectly, and a great seal block sprung him for the score.
“The kids do a good job,” Abbeville head coach LaBrian Stewart said. “We challenged them to focus, keep everyone safe and pull together a complete offensive, defensive and special teams game together. It’s the playoffs. It’s win or go home.”
The Yellow Jackets’ offense was equally impressive on the next two drives, needing just five plays to score on a pair of Martavious Glanton TD runs. Halfway through the first quarter, Abbeville led 22-0.
The defense was just as equally forceful, constantly generating pressure and stops in the backfield. Thorsby had minus-15 yards rushing in the first quarter thanks to a pair of sacks.
The Rebels managed to crack the scoreboard late in the first quarter with a Tim Tebow-esque jump pass. On a third and short, Abbeville brought pressure, allowing Brody Barnett to hit a streaking Sawyer Sellers in stride.
Sellers raced the rest of the distance for a 77-yard score. The try for two failed, but the Rebels reduced the Abbeville lead to 22-6.
Support Local Journalism
Abbeville answered quickly, tallying a score on the quarter’s final play. Rico Dozier raced 33 yards for the touchdown to hand the Yellow Jackets a 28-6 lead after one quarter.
Abbeville tallied two more scores in the first half — one on an 8-yard run from Wauntavious Conley and the other on a 26-yard Glanton-to-Glanton connection. The Yellow Jackets led 44-6 at halftime.
The Abbeville defense had four sacks and an interception from Dozier in the first half.
“We have some guys who are four-year starters,” Stewart said. “Hats off to the defensive staff.”
In the second half, the teams played with six-minute quarters and a running clock. Thorsby ran nine plays to burn the entire third stanza but eventually turned the ball over on downs deep in Abbeville territory.
Abbeville ran six plays on offense in the second half, all with backups.
“Stay safe, get out with the win, get some young guys some playing time,” Stewart said. “We’re not trying to run the score up on someone. Thorsby’s a good team with a class-act staff.”
Martavious Glanton completed two of his three passes for 89 yards and a touchdown to lead Abbeville. He added 87 yards and two other scores on six carries to pace the ground attack.
Dozier added 54 yards and a touchdown on four carries, while Conley tallied 39 yards and another score on seven totes.
Randy Glanton hauled in both scoring receptions for Abbeville.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!