Abbeville crushes Thorsby in Class 2A playoffs

Sellers raced the rest of the distance for a 77-yard score. The try for two failed, but the Rebels reduced the Abbeville lead to 22-6.

Abbeville answered quickly, tallying a score on the quarter’s final play. Rico Dozier raced 33 yards for the touchdown to hand the Yellow Jackets a 28-6 lead after one quarter.

Abbeville tallied two more scores in the first half — one on an 8-yard run from Wauntavious Conley and the other on a 26-yard Glanton-to-Glanton connection. The Yellow Jackets led 44-6 at halftime.

The Abbeville defense had four sacks and an interception from Dozier in the first half.

“We have some guys who are four-year starters,” Stewart said. “Hats off to the defensive staff.”

In the second half, the teams played with six-minute quarters and a running clock. Thorsby ran nine plays to burn the entire third stanza but eventually turned the ball over on downs deep in Abbeville territory.

Abbeville ran six plays on offense in the second half, all with backups.

“Stay safe, get out with the win, get some young guys some playing time,” Stewart said. “We’re not trying to run the score up on someone. Thorsby’s a good team with a class-act staff.”