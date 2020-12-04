Abbeville falls to Mars Hill Bible in Class 2A state championship game

“This group of seniors has won a lot of games here,” Stewart said. “It is like I told them this morning, ‘No matter what the outcome of this game was, they are winners.’ They will surely be missed.”

Mars Hill, which has played football since only 2014 and was playing in its third straight finals, won its second title in three years, but its first in Class 2A. The Panthers won their first crown in Class 1A two years ago and finished runner-up last year.

“A lot of guys set their mind to get back on this field and redeem ourselves from last year,” Mars Hill head coach Darrell Higgins said. “We were 14-0 and up at halftime, but we couldn’t finish. The whole time it was about getting back here and ending the last game with a win.

“We have been playing well for a while and we wanted to come out and play the way we have been playing. Today was no different than the way we have been playing every week. They came out ready to play.”

Mars Hill dominated the game, earning 521 yards, including 299 rushing and 222 passing. Troy verbal commitment Peyton Higgins led the running game with 156 yards on 20 carries and added a 76-yard kickoff return for a touchdown plus one reception for 49 yards.