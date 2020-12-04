Abbeville falls to Mars Hill Bible in Class 2A state championship game

TUSCALOOSA - Abbeville’s best season in 49 years came to an end behind an avalanche of Mars Hill Bible big plays coupled with an ineffective day by the Yellow Jackets' offense Friday at Bryant-Denny Stadium.
Sparked by 11 plays over 20-plus yards, the Panthers scored on eight straight possessions from the start of the second quarter through midway in the fourth quarter in rolling to a 56-14 win in the Class 2A state championship game.
Abbeville, which was playing in its first state championship game since 1971, finished the season with a 12-2 record and as Class 2A state runner-up. The 12 wins tied the school record set by the 1971 team.
“First of all, I like to say hat’s off to Mars Hill,” Abbeville head coach LaBrian Stewart said. “They have a great football team and they are a class act overall.
“I am proud of our guys. It was a great experience (playing for a championship). We want to get use to this.
"It was a long time for us to get here. We want to get back and see what next year brings. Some people may look at this good or bad, but we look at it as a positive (to play for the title).”
The Jackets’ 10-member senior class was responsible for 30 wins in the last three years and 39 over four years, the best four-year stretch in school history. They lost just nine games in that four-year period.
“This group of seniors has won a lot of games here,” Stewart said. “It is like I told them this morning, ‘No matter what the outcome of this game was, they are winners.’ They will surely be missed.”
Mars Hill, which has played football since only 2014 and was playing in its third straight finals, won its second title in three years, but its first in Class 2A. The Panthers won their first crown in Class 1A two years ago and finished runner-up last year.
“A lot of guys set their mind to get back on this field and redeem ourselves from last year,” Mars Hill head coach Darrell Higgins said. “We were 14-0 and up at halftime, but we couldn’t finish. The whole time it was about getting back here and ending the last game with a win.
“We have been playing well for a while and we wanted to come out and play the way we have been playing. Today was no different than the way we have been playing every week. They came out ready to play.”
Mars Hill dominated the game, earning 521 yards, including 299 rushing and 222 passing. Troy verbal commitment Peyton Higgins led the running game with 156 yards on 20 carries and added a 76-yard kickoff return for a touchdown plus one reception for 49 yards.
Justus McDaniel earned 74 yards rushing and four touchdowns (two 1-yard runs, 8 and 10 yards), while freshman quarterback Griffin Hanson, the game MVP, threw for 222 yards and two touchdowns off 7-of-12 passing with Damian Thompson catching both TD passes (21 and 41 yards). Hunter Kilpatrick added the other TD on a 23-yard run.
Abbeville, after earning 72 yards and six first downs in the first quarter, struggled the rest of the night, as it had to play the last half plus the final two first-half possessions without starting dual-threat quarterback Martavious Glanton, who suffered a minor neck injury. The Jackets earned just 45 yards and three first downs the last three quarters.
The Jackets did have a few highlights, most off the kicking game in the fourth quarter. Down 49-0, Jayven Anderson returned a kickoff 63 yards to the Mars Hill 14. Two plays later, Arthur Thomas scored on an 8-yard run. Rico Dozier added a two-point conversion.
After Mars Hill Bible’s Higgins returned a kickoff 76 yards for a touchdown, the Jackets answered on the ensuing kickoff. Dozier received the kickoff and after getting stopped he appeared to pitch the ball back to Randy Glanton, who took it 61 yards for a kick return for a touchdown.
After a scoreless first quarter, Mars Hill scored 20 points in the second quarter, 22 in the third quarter and 14 in the fourth quarter in turning the game into a rout. Big plays led to some of the scoring and set up other scores.
On their second offensive series, runs of 23 yards by Higgins, 16 by McDaniel and 19 by Kilpatrick helped the Panthers move from their own 34 to inside the Abbeville 10.
The Yellow Jacket defense, though, stiffened and a combined sack by Rico Dozier, Anderson and Fredrick Carter resulted a 2-yard loss and brought up 4th-and-5 at the 5.
The Panthers went for it with a toss sweep to the left for Higgins, who appeared headed to the end zone, but the Jackets’ Martavious Glanton came flying out and stopped the Panther back at the 1-yard line.
While Abbeville denied Mars Hill, the field position turned valuable for the Panthers a few minutes later when the Jackets fumbled on a handoff on a speed sweep run and the Mars Hill’s Jake McCluskey recovered at the Abbeville 9.
It would be one of three Jacket turnovers in the game. Mars Hill Bible had a clean game with no turnovers.
Two plays after the Abbeville fumble, McDaniel scored up the middle on a 1-yard run on the first play of the second quarter. Kicker Trystan Tapia converted the extra point to make it 7-0 Panthers with 11:57 to go in the second quarter.
Abbeville gained two first downs on its ensuing series and moved to the Mars Hill 39, but threw an incomplete pass on 4th-and-10 at the 40, turning it back over to the Panthers.
Mars Hill went right back to the big play, opening the series with a 42-yard pass from Hanson to Thompson that moved the ball to the Abbeville 18.
Two rushing plays moved it to 4, but the Yellow Jacket defense was again stingy inside the 10 and forced 4th-and-1. The Panthers, though, converted on fourth down with McDaniel took a toss sweep off the right end for a 1-yard TD. Tapia’s extra point kick made it 14-0 with 2:52 left in the half.
Mars Hill, though, wasn’t through in the first half, quickly forcing a three-and-out by Abbeville and striking with another big play after taking over at its own 27 with 1:27 left. After a 3-yard run, Hanson dropped back and found a wide open Higgins down the right sideline for a 49-yard pass completion to the 21.
After a spike into the ground, Hanson dropped back and lofted a pass to the left corner of the end zone for Thompson in one-on-one coverage. After an Abbeville defender mistimed the jump, Thompson leapt up and snared the pass for a 21-yard TD pass with 33 seconds left. The point after attempt failed, but Mars Hill Bible led 20-0.
Randy Glanton gave Abbeville some life with a 30-yard return to the Mars Hill Bible 35, but a sack on 2nd down ended the half.
Mars Hill kept rolling in the third quarter with an 8-yard McDaniel TD run, a 41-yard Griffin to Thompson pass and Kilpatrick 23-yard scoring runs to build the margin to 42-0 going to the fourth quarter.
McDaniel added a 10-yard scoring run midway in the fourth before Thomas scored for Abbeville after the Anderson kick return and the teams combined for back-to-back kick returns for touchdowns by Higgins and Glanton to finish out the scoring.
Abbeville, behind the late returns by Anderson and Glanton, had 185 yards off five kick returns. Most of the kickoffs were high chip kicks with fair catches.
Defensively, Anderson led the Jackets with six solos and seven assists, Wauntavious Conley had two solos and four assists and Randy Glanton had four solos and one assists.
Sam Williams led the Mars Hill defense with six solos and five assists and Lan Whitehead had four solos and four assists.
