Abbeville football standout Rico Dozier switches to Arkansas-Pine Bluff

Better late than never for Rico Dozier.
The former Abbeville High standout football player had a dream of playing on the Division I level and will now get that chance at the University of Arkansas-Pine Bluff, which is a member of the Southwestern Athletic Conference.
Dozier was considering an offer by the University of Tennessee as a preferred walk-on before head coach Jeremy Pruitt was fired and he eventually signed in February with Faulkner University, an NAIA college in Montgomery.
However, Faulkner head coach Tommy Wasden resigned in April and Dozier has decided to take a late offer from Arkansas-Pine Bluff as the place to continue his football and academic career. He was expected to receive and send back the paper work on Friday to complete the scholarship signing process with the school.
“Last week I was at work and I had got a text from them (Arkansas-Pine Bluff) saying they were going to give me a full ride,” Dozier said. “It was D-I, so it wasn’t hard to make the decision. I prayed for a Division I offer and I got it, so I’m thankful for what I got.”
Dozier is a multi-talented athlete, having spent time at linebacker, running back, quarterback and even as a long snapper for the Yellow Jackets. He was a starter for the Yellow Jackets’ football program since the eighth grade and followed in the footsteps of his father, Rickey, who was a player at Abbeville, and his grandfather, Ike, who played on the 1971 state championship team.
As a senior this past season for the Class 2A state runner-up Yellow Jackets, Dozier compiled 136 tackles, including 36 for losses, and also earned an interception. He was also named a state finalist for Class 2A Lineman of the Year, which encompasses linebackers in addition to offensive and defensive lineman.
He reports to Arkansas-Pine Bluff on July 19 and isn’t sure what position he’ll play.
“The head coach told me yesterday he was listing me as an athlete,” Dozier said. “When they evaluate me, I guess they’ll put me in the best position for me.”
Dozier has never visited the Arkansas-Pine Bluff campus, but has researched it and is well familiar with the SWAC conference.
“The big thing about it is it’s in the SWAC, so I knew about Alabama State, Alabama A&M, Florida A&M – I knew I would be playing against those type of schools and I would have a chance to come back close to home and play in front of the family,” Dozier said.
“I researched the school over a couple of days and I liked the campus and the head coach (Doc Gamble). He’s a great guy. I could tell he knows a student comes first and an athlete second. That’s my main focus too, is to get my degree (physical therapy).”
During a February interview, Abbeville head coach LaBrian Stewart described Dozier as an old-school linebacker.
“He’s a tough kid and I think he fits what we talk about as Yellow Jacket football,” Stewart said. “He’s tough, physical – it doesn’t matter how pretty it is, we just want to get the job done. That’s what kind of kid he is.”
Stewart said Dozier is also an honor student who takes his school work serious.
“He’s just as competitive in the classroom as he is on the field,” Stewart said.