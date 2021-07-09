Abbeville football standout Rico Dozier switches to Arkansas-Pine Bluff

Better late than never for Rico Dozier.

The former Abbeville High standout football player had a dream of playing on the Division I level and will now get that chance at the University of Arkansas-Pine Bluff, which is a member of the Southwestern Athletic Conference.

Dozier was considering an offer by the University of Tennessee as a preferred walk-on before head coach Jeremy Pruitt was fired and he eventually signed in February with Faulkner University, an NAIA college in Montgomery.

However, Faulkner head coach Tommy Wasden resigned in April and Dozier has decided to take a late offer from Arkansas-Pine Bluff as the place to continue his football and academic career. He was expected to receive and send back the paper work on Friday to complete the scholarship signing process with the school.

“Last week I was at work and I had got a text from them (Arkansas-Pine Bluff) saying they were going to give me a full ride,” Dozier said. “It was D-I, so it wasn’t hard to make the decision. I prayed for a Division I offer and I got it, so I’m thankful for what I got.”