Abbeville football team on 'business trip' for Class 2A state title game against Mars Hill Bible

Abbeville head coach LaBrian Stewart and his coaching staff had a problem this week with their wardrobe – a good problem, it turns out.
“We had to call C&M (Sporting Goods) to get some jackets because the stuff we had was for summer gear, light gear,” Stewart said, speaking before a cold weather football practice Tuesday afternoon outside of Abbeville’s stadium. “We came up with some playoff hoodies but it was our second set because the other stuff was for summer.”
The Yellow Jackets and Stewart were practicing on a cold December day in preparation for Friday’s AHSAA Class 2A state championship game at the University of Alabama’s Bryant-Denny Stadium.
Abbeville (12-1) plays Mars Hill Bible (12-2) at 2:45 p.m. with the winner taking home the AHSAA’s iconic Alabama blue map state championship trophy.
“It is a blessing to still be playing,” Stewart said. “It is like living a dream.”
The Friday contest marks the latest date Abbeville has ever played a football game, surpassing by one day the previous latest game of Dec. 3, 1971 when the Jackets last played in a state championship game, finishing in a 0-0 tie with Oneonta.
“It is pretty unreal because it hasn’t happened in a while,” Abbeville senior running back/linebacker Rico Dozier said. “We are used to first or second round. It is a great opportunity to play for a state championship.”
Abbeville reached the second round of the playoffs in both 2017 and 2018 and lost in the first round last year and also in 2016.
This year’s team has won four straight playoff games to reach the finals, including last week’s 60-45 win at Leroy. Abbeville had never won more than two in a season (1971) prior to this year.
Yellow Jacket players say they don’t plan to change anything that has worked so far.
“We will keep it the same,” senior quarterback Martavious Glanton said. “We will not change anything. It has been working all year. We will try to stay with our program and not change anything.”
The Jackets enter with a nine-winning streak following a 42-30 loss to Geneva County on Sept. 18 – a loss the players say was a wake-up call for them.
“That gave us the kick in the butt to get our stuff together so we can make it to where we are now,” Dozier said.
Stewart also believes to loss to the Bulldogs was the turning point of the season.
“We found our identity after that game,” Stewart said. “The first couple of ball games we were doing stuff that we are not doing now. We went from throwing it a lot to being balanced. We also fixed some things up front.”
While the trip to the state championship is the first for the players, Stewart experienced the finals three times as an assistant coach at Prattville. He said there is nothing really to prepare the players for the game atmosphere of a state championship, but he is hopeful they are able to get past it.
“You can’t stimulate (the game atmosphere),” Stewart said. “You can’t stimulate the adrenaline coming out of that tunnel the first time. Some of these kids dreamed of playing there, coaches as well.
"You can’t stimulate that. You just enjoy the moment and ride that wave. That is one thing that I hope the kids do a good job of – riding that wave and taking that emotion and applying it to the field.”
On the other side, Mars Hill Bible plays in the state finals for the third straight year. Two years ago, the Panthers beat Linden 53-26 and lost last year to Lanett 41-20. Both games were at Auburn’s Jordan-Hare Stadium. Friday’s game is the first at Bryant-Denny for Mars Hill, a school located in Florence.
The Panthers finished the season ranked No. 1 in the final Alabama Sports Writers Association poll after being ranked No. 2 or No. 3 most of the year.
“They were not ranked No. 1 just by their name,” Stewart said. “They have earned it. They are very tough and well coached.”
Mars Hill, whose losses were to Class 6A Jasper and a forfeit to American Christian, averages 41.5 points a game, including 51.5 in its four playoff wins.
“They run the Wing T well and then they can line up in a spread look and also throw it,” Stewart said.
A pair of senior running backs, including Troy commitment Peyton Higgins (5-10, 185), lead the ground game. Justus McDaniel (5-9, 185) has rolled up 1,345 yards and 18 touchdowns on 126 carries – 10.7 a carry. Higgins has earned 1, 313 yards and 19 TDs on 146 carries and has also caught 16 passes for 324 yards and four scores.
The two had big games in last year’s state finals with McDaniel earning 157 yards and three TDs and Higgins 115 yards and a score. Higgins also scored a touchdown in the finals two years ago.
In last week’s 32-14 state semifinal win over Spring Garden, the Panthers amassed 457 rushing yards with three 100-yard efforts – 145 each by McDaniel and Higgins and 100 even from Hunter Kilpatrick.
But the Panthers are far from just a running team. Quarterback Griffin Hanson has thrown for 1,553 yards and 23 touchdowns to only three interceptions, completing 66-of-116 passes. While just a freshman, Hanson has plenty of experience with 30 games under his belt already after playing last year as an eighth grader.
“To me he is like a junior (in experience),” Stewart said of the Panther QB.
In addition to Higgins, Damian Thompson is a major receiver with 18 catches for 537 yards and eight TDs.
Defensively, Mars Hill has allowed 14.4 points a game, including 16.8 in the playoffs. Senior linebacker Lan Whiteside leads the unit with 109 tackles, including five quarterback sacks. Sophomore linebacker Sam Williams has 91 tackles with five sacks. Thompson has six interceptions.
Abbeville, ranked eighth in the final regular season poll, averages 41.0 points a game and has set a school record for points in a season with 533. The Jackets, like the Panthers, have been explosive in the playoffs, averaging 49.5 over four games.
Martavious Glanton, a 6-foot-1, 195-pound senior quarterback, has earned a 1,000-1,000 season, throwing for 1,047 yards and 17 touchdowns off 51-of-86 passing and rushing for 1,083 yards and 16 scores. Dozier, a 6-foot, 210-pounder, leads the ground game with 1,125 yards and 19 touchdowns, including 201 yards and three TDs in last week’s semifinal win over Leroy.
Randy Glanton, Martavious’ cousin, is the top receiver with 19 catches for 552 yards. Chris Williams was a big-play receiver last week with three TD catches in the win over Leroy. Randy Glanton and Wauntavious Conley are also running threats with the ball.
The offensive line is powered by sophomore right guard Ky’juan Kinsey and senior right tackle Devion Smith, who have 59 and 50 pancake blocks, respectively.
Defensively, Abbeville is allowing 18.2 points a game, including 26.3 in the playoffs. Dozier leads the unit with 139 tackles and fellow senior linebacker Jayven Anderson has 118 stops. Martavious Glanton, who also plays defensive back, has six interceptions. Defensive lineman Arthur Thomas has 31 tackles for loss, including 25 QB sacks.
Abbeville left for Tuscaloosa on Thursday morning and will stay overnight before Friday afternoon’s game.
“We are not going there to have fun,” Stewart said. “We are going there to win a ball game. It is not a vacation, but a business trip.”
