Abbeville football team on 'business trip' for Class 2A state title game against Mars Hill Bible

Abbeville reached the second round of the playoffs in both 2017 and 2018 and lost in the first round last year and also in 2016.

This year’s team has won four straight playoff games to reach the finals, including last week’s 60-45 win at Leroy. Abbeville had never won more than two in a season (1971) prior to this year.

Yellow Jacket players say they don’t plan to change anything that has worked so far.

“We will keep it the same,” senior quarterback Martavious Glanton said. “We will not change anything. It has been working all year. We will try to stay with our program and not change anything.”

The Jackets enter with a nine-winning streak following a 42-30 loss to Geneva County on Sept. 18 – a loss the players say was a wake-up call for them.

“That gave us the kick in the butt to get our stuff together so we can make it to where we are now,” Dozier said.

Stewart also believes to loss to the Bulldogs was the turning point of the season.

“We found our identity after that game,” Stewart said. “The first couple of ball games we were doing stuff that we are not doing now. We went from throwing it a lot to being balanced. We also fixed some things up front.”