Abbeville girls defeat Cottonwood in overtime

ABBEVILLE - After losing an eight-point lead in the fourth quarter, the Abbeville girls team seemed to have lost the momentum as it went into overtime against Cottonwood Tuesday night at the AHS gym.
The Lady Yellow Jackets, though, regained momentum back in the four-minute extra period, outscoring the visitors 6-0 to earn a 39-33 overtime win over the Bears in a battle of state ranked teams.
Abbeville, ranked No. 10 in the Class 2A state rankings, clinched the 2A, Area 2 regular-season title with the win, improving to 18-2 overall, 5-1 in area play. The Jackets will host the postseason area tournament.
“It means a lot for these young ladies to host the area tournament,” Abbeville head coach Darryl Brooks said of his sophomore-dominated team. “This group has been together since they were seventh graders and we have been traveling for the area tournament. This was one of their goals for this year – to play here for the area tournament.”
No. 8 Cottonwood, which had to forfeit four games last week, including three area contests because of an ineligible player (academics), fell to 9-10 and 2-4.
Abbeville opened up a 31-23 lead with 5:07 left in the fourth quarter behind a layup by Geral Walker, and 2-of-4 free throws by Bre Hardamon.
Cottonwood slowly clawed back in it as Abbeville missed on free throws down the stretch. Saniya Keys scored down low twice and Diamond Acree drove for two baskets for the Bears, helping close the gap to 32-31 with 1:03 left.
Abbeville, which missed 6-of-8 free throws in the last four minutes, eased out to a 33-31 lead when Ja’mya Glover hit 1-of-2 free throws with 17.5 seconds left.
The Bears got the ball down low to Keys, their 5-foot-10 power forward, on the ensuing series. Keys went up to shoot and was fouled with 8.3 seconds left. However, she missed the first free throw, leading Cottonwood to call timeout before the second free throw.
Keys missed the second free throw on purpose and the ball bounced back deep and she grabbed the rebound. She missed a putback, but got another chance and scored with 2.0 seconds, forcing the game into overtime.
The overtime, though, was all Abbeville.
After the Jackets’ missed a 3-pointer to open the extra period, Walker stole a Cottonwood pass and went the length of the court for a fastbreak layup as she was fouled. She added the free throw to make it 36-33.
“That was huge,” Brooks said. “That was huge. Geral has been a player for us all year and each game she keeps getting better and better. I am glad to see her finally believing in herself.”
Both teams had missed shots or turnovers in the next two plus minutes before Hardamon hit 1-of-2 free throws to extend Abbeville’s lead to 37-33 with 1:09 left.
Cottonwood missed on three shots, two under intense defensive pressure down low from Glover, the Jackets’ 5-foot-11 post player. Glover grabbed the rebound after the last missed shot and raced down for a fastbreak layup with 17.9 seconds left, virtually sealing the Abbeville win.
“We are young, so we still make little mistakes and have mental breakdowns,” Abbeville’s Brooks said, referring to the fourth quarter. “I am so grateful that they stuck together like glue and that they gelled back together. When they came at the start of the overtime, they were like, ‘We can do this.’ So they believed in themselves. I am glad they had that mindset to do that.”
Defense was a big key for Abbeville, which held Cottonwood 20 points below their 53-point per game average, going to man defense. The Bears earned 57 on the Jackets in the previous meeting between the two on Jan. 7 when AHS played a zone.
“We pride ourselves on playing defense,” Brooks said. “We work on it more than anything in practice. We want to keep teams at bay and keep them in front of us. Several times we let the point guard (Acree) slid by us and get to the goal, but overall we did a really good job defensively.
“The girls have stepped to play man. We used to be a zone team. I am proud to see them and the way they have stepped up to play man lately.”
Glover led the Abbeville offense with 12 points and Hardamon added eight. Glover also blocked at least seven shots.
Keys led Cottonwood with 13 points and Acree added 10.
Varsity Boys
Abbeville 71, Cottonwood 68: Dylan Crawford led the Yellow Jackets with 19 points, while Travontae Glanton was right behind with 18.
Tyrek Coleman added 14 points and Trent Lingo 10.
For Cottonwood, Robert McCurry scored 22, Raymond Bryant 17 and Mekhi Anglin 15.
Junior Varsity Boys
Abbeville 35, Cottonwood 22: Kameron Wallace led Abbeville with 18, while Deandre Goldsmith added eight points.
Jayden Garrett led Cottonwood with nine points.