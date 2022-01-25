Abbeville girls defeat Cottonwood in overtime

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Both teams had missed shots or turnovers in the next two plus minutes before Hardamon hit 1-of-2 free throws to extend Abbeville’s lead to 37-33 with 1:09 left.

Cottonwood missed on three shots, two under intense defensive pressure down low from Glover, the Jackets’ 5-foot-11 post player. Glover grabbed the rebound after the last missed shot and raced down for a fastbreak layup with 17.9 seconds left, virtually sealing the Abbeville win.

“We are young, so we still make little mistakes and have mental breakdowns,” Abbeville’s Brooks said, referring to the fourth quarter. “I am so grateful that they stuck together like glue and that they gelled back together. When they came at the start of the overtime, they were like, ‘We can do this.’ So they believed in themselves. I am glad they had that mindset to do that.”

Defense was a big key for Abbeville, which held Cottonwood 20 points below their 53-point per game average, going to man defense. The Bears earned 57 on the Jackets in the previous meeting between the two on Jan. 7 when AHS played a zone.