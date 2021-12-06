Abbeville-Headland highlights opening round of Downtown Dothan Hoops Classic

A year after the Downtown Dothan Hoops Classic was canceled due to COVID-19, it will return with a bang on Dec. 27 when county rivals Headland and Abbeville meet in the opening game of the 16-team boys basketball tournament.
“We were filling out the booklet, and I said, ‘We will probably get Abbeville,’” Headland coach Sammy Jackson said of the bracket draw Monday night at the Wiregrass Museum of Art.
“It’s going to be an exciting game. We have already played them once and they won (52-45 on Nov. 20 in Abbeville), but we didn’t have (standout guard) Patrick Burke. He was out with an injury.”
The two Henry County rivals will meet at 3:30 p.m. as the first game of the single-elimination tournament at the Dothan Civic Center.
“That’s just the way the cookie crumbles,” Abbeville coach Jonathan Deveridge said. “I’m excited. The kids will be excited too.”
The two teams are scheduled to meet on Dec. 17 in Headland before getting after it 10 days later in the Hoops Classic.
“I don’t think I’ll have any trouble getting my guys up for it, I’ll tell you that … the guys or fans,” Deveridge said. “And I think it will be good for the tournament. I guarantee you they’ll make a lot of money on that game.”
The second game of the tournament on the opening night will be an outstanding matchup between the 2019 champion and Class 6A powerhouse Eufaula (7-1) against Class 1A power Georgiana (4-1), which won the Turkey Classic last month to earn the final play-in spot into the Hoops Classic.
The third game of the opening night will pit Providence Christian against Daleville, while the finale will have Houston Academy against Dale County.
The remaining eight teams get into play the following night, starting with Wicksburg against Barbour County at 3:30 p.m., followed by Ashford against Rehobeth, Dothan versus Geneva and Northside Methodist Academy against Geneva County in the final game of the night.
The quarterfinals will be held on Dec. 29, with the first game starting again at 3:30 p.m. The semifinals will be held the following night with games at 6 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.
The consolation game will be held on Dec. 31 at 3:30 p.m. with the championship game to follow at 5 p.m.
The tournament, in its 14th year, has given back portions of $599,196 raised to participating schools in the Wiregrass. Admission is $6 per day for ages six and above, with ages 5-under admitted free.