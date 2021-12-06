Abbeville-Headland highlights opening round of Downtown Dothan Hoops Classic

A year after the Downtown Dothan Hoops Classic was canceled due to COVID-19, it will return with a bang on Dec. 27 when county rivals Headland and Abbeville meet in the opening game of the 16-team boys basketball tournament.

“We were filling out the booklet, and I said, ‘We will probably get Abbeville,’” Headland coach Sammy Jackson said of the bracket draw Monday night at the Wiregrass Museum of Art.

“It’s going to be an exciting game. We have already played them once and they won (52-45 on Nov. 20 in Abbeville), but we didn’t have (standout guard) Patrick Burke. He was out with an injury.”

The two Henry County rivals will meet at 3:30 p.m. as the first game of the single-elimination tournament at the Dothan Civic Center.

“That’s just the way the cookie crumbles,” Abbeville coach Jonathan Deveridge said. “I’m excited. The kids will be excited too.”

The two teams are scheduled to meet on Dec. 17 in Headland before getting after it 10 days later in the Hoops Classic.