Abbeville, PLAS lead area teams in ASWA preseason football rankings

The ranking for Geneva County is the first in the preseason since 2013 and it’s the highest the Bulldogs have been ranked since the same spot in week six of the 2014 season. Elba is ranked in a preseason poll for the 19th time, the first since 2019, and has now been ranked in at least one poll for eight straight seasons.

Two Wiregrass Class 3A programs are ranked - Slocomb at No. 6 and Opp at No. 10.

Slocomb, 10-2 last year with a second-round playoff appearance, returns six starters on both offense and defense, including two running backs (Jaylen Nobles and Rashawn Miller) who combined for nearly 3,000 rushing yards (2,972) and 45 touchdowns last year.

The RedTops are ranked in the preseason for the first time since 2015 when it entered at No. 6 as well. That was also the last year Slocomb had a ranking, moving as high as No. 5 in week two before falling to No. 10 in week five then out of the poll the ensuing week.

Opp, in the first year of new head coach Mike DuBose, the former Alabama head coach, returns most of its starters from last year’s 8-4 second-round playoff team. The Bobcats were last ranked in the preseason two years ago at No. 6.