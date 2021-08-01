Abbeville, PLAS lead area teams in ASWA preseason football rankings

The Pike Liberal Arts Patriots open the 2021 season in the same spot they finished at last year – at the top.
The defending Alabama Independent Schools Association Class AAA state champions were selected as the No. 1 team in the Alabama Sports Writers Association state preseason poll.
Pike Lib, which went 10-2 last year and won the state title last November, received all 23 No. 1 votes in ballots casted by ASWA members. It marks the second time PLAS has been a preseason No. 1, matching 2010.
Overall, Pike Lib was one of three unanimous No. 1 selections in the poll. Defending champions Thompson (Class 7A) and St. Paul’s (Class 5A) were the others.
Seven other Wiregrass teams cracked the top 10, including last year’s Class 2A state runner-up Abbeville. The Yellow Jackets, who finished 12-2 last year, enters the season ranked No. 3 in 2A behind state champion Mars Hill Bible (13-2) and Lanett (10-3).
The No. 3 ranking is the highest preseason ranking for Abbeville, surpassing a No. 6 placing to start both 2012 and 2019. It’s the Jackets’ highest overall ranking since being No. 3 in week six in 1992.
Abbeville is one of three Wiregrass teams ranked in Class 2A. Geneva County, with 18 starters back, including star running back and Alabama commitment Emmanuel Henderson, is ranked No. 6 and Elba, with eight starters back on offense and defense off last year’s 6-4 team, is ranked No. 8.
The ranking for Geneva County is the first in the preseason since 2013 and it’s the highest the Bulldogs have been ranked since the same spot in week six of the 2014 season. Elba is ranked in a preseason poll for the 19th time, the first since 2019, and has now been ranked in at least one poll for eight straight seasons.
Two Wiregrass Class 3A programs are ranked - Slocomb at No. 6 and Opp at No. 10.
Slocomb, 10-2 last year with a second-round playoff appearance, returns six starters on both offense and defense, including two running backs (Jaylen Nobles and Rashawn Miller) who combined for nearly 3,000 rushing yards (2,972) and 45 touchdowns last year.
The RedTops are ranked in the preseason for the first time since 2015 when it entered at No. 6 as well. That was also the last year Slocomb had a ranking, moving as high as No. 5 in week two before falling to No. 10 in week five then out of the poll the ensuing week.
Opp, in the first year of new head coach Mike DuBose, the former Alabama head coach, returns most of its starters from last year’s 8-4 second-round playoff team. The Bobcats were last ranked in the preseason two years ago at No. 6.
The other two Wiregrass teams ranked in the preseason poll are two of the area’s three biggest schools – Enterprise in Class 7A and Eufaula in Class 6A. Enterprise (7-4 last year with a win over state runner-up Auburn) checks in at No. 10, while Eufaula (9-3) is No. 9 in 6A.
Enterprise is ranked for the first time in four years (2017) when the Wildcats were No. 9 in Class 7A after week 1. That season was also the last preseason ranking at No. 10.
Eufaula is ranked in preseason for the fifth time in the last six years, missing out only in 2019. The Tigers were No. 7 entering last year.
Two area teams received votes, but didn’t make the top 10, though one is a voter error. Daleville, 1-9 last year, received one No. 8 vote in Class 3A instead of 6-4 Dadeville, which is listed right above the Warhawks on the nomination spreadsheet.
The other area team that received a vote was last year’s AISA Class A runner-up Abbeville Christian. The Generals (10-3) garnered one vote to the poll.
ASWA PREP
FOOTBALL POLL
CLASS 7A
Team (first-place); 2020 W-L; Pts
1. Thompson (23); 14-0; 276
2. Hoover; 11-2; 191
3. Auburn; 11-2; 188
4. Hewitt-Trussville; 9-3; 171
5. Central-Phenix City; 8-5; 140
6. Theodore; 10-2; 112
7. Daphne; 10-2; 77
8. Austin; 8-3; 58
9. James Clemens; 8-3; 45
10. Enterprise; 7-4; 36
Others receiving votes: Oak Mountain (7-5) 17.
CLASS 6A
Team (first-place); 2020 W-L; Pts
1. Pinson Valley (21); 12-2; 268
2. Spanish Fort; 11-4; 207
3. Clay-Chalkville (2); 11-2; 192
4. Opelika; 9-3; 140
5. Briarwood; 9-3; 139
6. Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa; 9-3; 102
7. McGill-Toolen; 7-3; 91
8. Mountain Brook; 11-2; 57
9. Eufaula; 9-3; 41
10. Oxford; 11-2; 23
Others receiving votes: Hartselle (7-4) 20, Helena (7-5) 10, Saraland (11-3) 9, Carver-Montgomery (7-4) 6, Homewood (7-5) 3, Pelham (8-3) 2, Fort Payne (7-4) 1.
CLASS 5A
Team (first-place); 2020 W-L; Pts
1. St. Paul's (23); 15-0; 276
2. Faith-Mobile; 11-2; 182
3. Pleasant Grove; 11-3; 161
4. Pike Road; 11-1; 152
5. Guntersville; 10-1; 133
6. Central-Clay Co.; 11-2; 102
7. Leeds; 9-3; 99
8. UMS-Wright; 8-5; 82
9. Alexandria; 11-2; 31
10. Russellville; 10-3; 28
Others receiving votes: Andalusia (7-4) 25, Tallassee (3-7) 22, Center Point (7-4) 12, East Limestone (6-4) 4, Fairview (10-2) 1, Sylacauga (7-3) 1.
CLASS 4A
Team (first-place); 2020 W-L; Pts
1. Gordo (16); 13-2; 246
2. Handley (7); 12-1; 203
3. Madison Aca.; 10-1; 196
4. American Chr.; 13-1; 157
5. Williamson; 7-4; 122
6. Jacksonville; 7-4; 68
7. West Limestone; 11-2; 66
8. Mobile Chr.; 9-2; 60
9. Vigor; 5-5; 58
10. Etowah; 9-4; 48
Others receiving votes: Jackson (6-5) 18, St. James (7-4) 16, Anniston (4-7) 13, Montevallo (6-5) 13, Deshler (6-5) 11, Madison Co. (8-3) 7, Bibb Co. (10-3) 6, Brooks (6-5) 2, Good Hope (10-2) 1.
CLASS 3A
Team (first-place); 2020 W-L; Pts
1. Fyffe (21); 15-0; 270
2. Piedmont (2); 12-2; 206
3. Catholic-Montgomery; 12-2; 177
4. Hillcrest-Evergreen; 6-5; 121
5. Montgomery Aca.; 13-1; 118
6. Slocomb; 10-2; 81
7. Plainview; 10-2; 80
8. Ohatchee; 11-2; 68
9. Flomaton; 8-3; 58
10. Opp; 8-4; 55
Others receiving votes: Bayside Aca. (8-3) 28, Thomasville (10-2) 20, Reeltown (5-5) 12, Dadeville (6-4) 5, T.R. Miller (9-3) 5, Daleville (1-9) 3, Oakman (7-4) 2, Excel (2-8) 1, Southside-Selma (6-5) 1.
CLASS 2A
Team (first-place); 2020 W-L; Pts
1. Mars Hill Bible (17); 13-2; 255
2. Lanett (6); 10-3; 223
3. Abbeville; 12-2; 169
4. Clarke Co.; 8-3; 158
5. North Sand Mountain; 11-2; 131
6. Geneva Co.; 8-4; 105
7. Spring Garden; 12-2; 74
8. Elba; 6-4; 62
9. Westbrook Chr.; 10-2; 53
10. Falkville; 8-3; 43
Others receiving votes: Red Bay (9-2) 33, West End-Walnut Grove (4-6) 3, B.B. Comer (9-2) 1, J.U. Blacksher (3-7) 1.
CLASS 1A
Team (first-place); 2020 W-L; Pts
1. Brantley (19); 13-1; 261
2. Sweet Water (1); 8-3; 192
3. Pickens Co. (1); 11-4; 186
4. Linden (1); 14-0; 162
5. Maplesville (1); 10-2; 143
6. Decatur Heritage; 9-3; 130
7. Millry; 8-3; 86
8. McKenzie; 8-3; 52
9. Cedar Bluff; 6-5; 38
10. Loachapoka; 5-6; 33
Others receiving votes: Berry (11-2) 23, Florala (8-3) 4, Winterboro (9-2) 1.
AISA
Team (first-place); 2020 W-L; Pts
1. Pike Liberal Arts (23); 10-2; 276
2. Glenwood; 10-1; 198
3. Escambia Aca.; 10-2; 186
4. Autauga Aca.; 2-7; 160
5. Chambers Aca.; 12-1; 141
6. Bessemer Aca.; 8-3; 111
7. Tuscaloosa Aca.; 2-7; 86
8. Macon-East; 8-5; 66
9. Patrician; 8-2; 42
10. Morgan Aca.; 8-3; 27
Others receiving votes: Crenshaw Chr. (10-3) 8, Sparta (6-4) 8, Abbeville Chr. (10-3) 1, Monroe Aca. (6-5) 1.