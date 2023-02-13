Trailing by six points in the fourth quarter, Abbeville had to change its defensive strategy against Cottonwood on Monday night.

The defensive change, it turned out, paid dividends as did two key 3-pointers by seventh grader Gabby Brown as the Yellow Jackets rallied down the stretch to earn a 41-37 Class 2A sub-regional win over the Bears at Abbeville’s Moses Knight Jr. Gym.

The win pushes the Yellow Jackets (21-6) into the South Regional postseason tournament for the first time since 2019. They play on Friday afternoon at Montgomery’s Garrett Coliseum against unbeaten Luverne, which was a 57-50 winner over J.U. Blacksher on Monday.

The Bears ended the season with a 13-13 record.

“First of all, we played a great team tonight and I am real proud of the girls and the way they persevered and believed in themselves,” Abbeville head coach Darryl Brooks said. “It is great to get back to the Sweet Sixteen (regional semifinals). I believe in this group and I believe they believe in themselves. The sky is the limit for us.”

Cottonwood surged late in the third quarter and early fourth quarter with 11 straight points to overtake a 29-24 Abbeville lead and turn it into a 35-29 advantage with 6:20 left. A 3-pointer each by Jada Miree and Ariya Tillman sparked the Bears, who hit seven 3-pointers in the game for 21 of their 37 points. Miree added a putback and Kesha Anglin a drive and hit 1-of-2 free throws.

At that point, Brooks and Abbeville were forced to change defenses.

“The last five-six minutes, we had to go man as we couldn’t keep sitting back in the zone,” Brook said. “We had to go man. My thing I told the girls was that we had to cut them off from going to the goal and we were going to have do our best to man 35 (Saniya Keys) as much as we could. We did a good job. They made a few mistakes and we capitalized on them. I am thankful to the Lord that we did.”

Abbeville did such a good job that Cottonwood scored only two points in the final 6:20 – on a Keys basket down low – and didn’t score in the last 4:12 when the Bears missed their final five shots and had three turnovers.

The game swung back to Abbeville with 4:50 left when Cottonwood missed a shot and Abbeville grabbed the rebound. Right after the rebound, a Yellow Jacket player and a Bear player exchanged short shoves with the Bears’ Tillman assessed a technical foul. It resulted in the fifth foul for Tillman, Cottonwood’s top scorer in the game with 12 points, all on 3-pointers.

Abbeville’s Jamya Glover hit both technical free throws to make it 35-31.

Brown, Abbeville’s seventh grader, knocked down her first 3-pointer on the ensuing play to pull the Jackets to within a point. After Keys scored down low for Cottonwood, Brown hit another 3-pointer to tie the game at 37 with 3:13 left.

“I kept telling her that she had to set her feet and shoot the ball,” Brooks said. “She finally believed in herself enough to set her feet and shoot the ball. We are thankful they went in.”

Brooks felt the second trey was especially critical for Abbeville.

“The turning point was she hit the three to tie the ball game up,” Brooks said. “That gave us a lot of energy and to play a little more aggressive man-to-man. That helped us tremendously.”

Glover blocked a Keys shot down low and the Jackets moved ahead when Bre Hardamon hit 1-of-2 free throws with 2:30 to go.

Keys missed a shot and had a traveling violation after grabbing an offensive rebound and falling down. Abbeville had a traveling violation of its own on the next series with 1:01 left.

Cottonwood’s Anglin missed on a drive inside on the following series and Hardamon grabbed the rebound and went coast-to-coast for a fastbreak layup to give Abbeville a 40-37 Abbeville with 35.2 seconds left.

Glover intercepted a Cottonwood pass in the halfcourt set on the ensuing possession and was fouled. She made 1-of-2 free throws with 20.8 seconds left to make it a two-possession lead at 41-37.

Cottonwood missed on a 3-pointer, Keys missed on two free throws after an offensive rebound and Miree also missed a final shot as the final horn sounded.

The trio of Glover, Hardamon and Brown scored all 41 points for Abbeville. Glover, a junior, had 18 points, including the 1,700th point of her career. Brown had 13 points, highlighted by three 3-pointers. Hardamon followed with 10, capped by the key late fastbreak layup.

Tilliman led Cottonwood with 12 points. Keys followed with nine and Miree with eight.