Abbeville rolls past B.B. Comer in Class 2A playoffs

ABBEVILLE — Every time B.B. Comer threatened to make Friday’s game with Abbeville a contest, the Yellow Jackets’ defense and special teams stemmed the tide.

Randy Glanton answered the Tigers’ first score with a 70-yard kickoff return for a touchdown, and a late first half interception led to another score as Abbeville rolled to the 56-34 victory.

With the win, the Yellow Jackets (10-1) advanced to the third round of the Class 2A playoffs for the first time since 1971.

Abbeville will play host to Isabella next week.

The battle between the Tigers (9-2), ranked No. 7 in Class 2A, and the eighth-ranked Yellow Jackets looked uneven early on.

Abbeville raced out to a 16-0 lead just seconds into the second quarter behind a 3-yard TD run from Glanton and a 5-yard scoring scamper from Rico Dozier. Both tries for two were successful behind Dozier runs.

B.B. Comer, which had 3 yards of offense in the first quarter, found success on the ground behind quarterback Devonta Carmichael. Carmichael tallied 36 yards on three carries, the last setting up a 1-yard scoring run from Rapheale Johnson.

With 8:24 left in the second, Abbeville led 16-6, but not for long.

