Abbeville rolls past B.B. Comer in Class 2A playoffs

ABBEVILLE — Every time B.B. Comer threatened to make Friday’s game with Abbeville a contest, the Yellow Jackets’ defense and special teams stemmed the tide.
Randy Glanton answered the Tigers’ first score with a 70-yard kickoff return for a touchdown, and a late first half interception led to another score as Abbeville rolled to the 56-34 victory.
With the win, the Yellow Jackets (10-1) advanced to the third round of the Class 2A playoffs for the first time since 1971.
Abbeville will play host to Isabella next week.
The battle between the Tigers (9-2), ranked No. 7 in Class 2A, and the eighth-ranked Yellow Jackets looked uneven early on.
Abbeville raced out to a 16-0 lead just seconds into the second quarter behind a 3-yard TD run from Glanton and a 5-yard scoring scamper from Rico Dozier. Both tries for two were successful behind Dozier runs.
B.B. Comer, which had 3 yards of offense in the first quarter, found success on the ground behind quarterback Devonta Carmichael. Carmichael tallied 36 yards on three carries, the last setting up a 1-yard scoring run from Rapheale Johnson.
With 8:24 left in the second, Abbeville led 16-6, but not for long.
Glanton fielded the ensuing kickoff cleanly, set up his blocks and cut across the field for a 70-yard touchdown. Abbeville led 22-6 at that point.
The Tigers struck for another touchdown on the ground to answer again. Kamore Harris, a bruising running back, plunged through the middle of the Abbeville defense and raced 59 yards to draw B.B. Comer to within 10.
Late in the half with the Yellow Jackets holding onto a 30-12 lead, Comer was at midfield when Martavious Glanton intercepted a Carmichael pass.
Abbeville burned all but 23 seconds of clock in tallying a 15-yard touchdown pass from Martavious Glanton to Gabriel Shell. That gave the Yellow Jackets a 36-12 advantage at halftime.
The TD toss was Glanton’s second of the game as he connected with Wauntavious Conley for an 11-yard score earlier in the second quarter.
The teams traded scores in the third quarter — a 58-yard TD run from Johnson for the Tigers and a 53-yard Glanton-to-Glanton connection for the Yellow Jackets.
Dozier and Martavious Glanton added short rushing touchdowns for Abbeville in the fourth. Carmichael and Raelon Sims tallied short rushing scores for the Tigers on the final frame.
Martavious Glanton completed 8 of his 13 passes for 112 yards and two scores. Randy Glanton led the receiving corps with three catches for 63 yards, while Shell added three catches for 35 yards.
Randy Glanton paced the Abbeville ground game with 176 yards and a TD on 11 carries. Dozier added 111 yards and two scores on 15 totes, while Martavious Glanton added 72 yards and a score on 14 rushes.
Martavious Glanton registered two interceptions to pace the Abbeville defense.
