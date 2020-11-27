Abbeville wins at Leroy, advances to Class 2A championship game

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The Jackets’ Dozier cashed the turnover into points four plays into the next series, going off the left side of the line and racing down the sidelines on a 48-yard scoring run. Randy Glanton ran in the two-point conversion, making it 24-7 just one play and 13 seconds into the second quarter.

The Abbeville defense forced another three-and-out, but Leroy got it back with a Micah Jones interception.

Like they did before, the Bears scored quickly in two plays. After a 29-yard Malone to Caleb Moore pass, Malone fired to outside to the left to Xavier Jones, who made two Yellow Jackets miss tackles and raced to the corner of the end zone for a 13-yard reception. Fikes added a two-point conversion, cutting it to 24-15 with 7:19 to go in the second quarter.

Abbeville’s offense stalled out after one first down, but Jacket punter Wauntavious Conley pinned Leroy at the 10 with 3:01 left and the AHS defense, behind a sack, pushed the Bears back to the 1 and forced a punt.

The result was a short field with 1:50 left. Three plays later, Martavious Glanton found Williams behind the defense again, this time on a 38-yard TD pass. A try for two failed, but Abbeville led 30-15 with 35 seconds left.