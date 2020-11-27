Abbeville wins at Leroy, advances to Class 2A championship game

LEROY - The 100th year of Abbeville football will feature a state championship appearance.
Behind an impressive offensive blitzkrieg, the Yellow Jackets scored eight touchdowns in 12 possessions in a stunning 60-45 road win over tradition-rich Leroy at rainy Joe Palmer Stadium at Bobby Farish Field.
Abbeville, which tied a school record for wins in a season with its 12th in 13 games, advanced to next Friday’s Class 2A state championship game at Bryant-Denny Stadium at the University of Alabama. The Jackets will play Mars Hill Bible at 2:45 p.m.
It will be Abbeville’s second state championship appearance – its first since 1971 when the Jackets shared a title with Oneonta after a 0-0 tie in the championship.
Abbeville scored on its first three possessions to seize a 24-7 lead 13 seconds into the second quarter and never trailed in the game.
Quarterback Martavious Glanton threw three touchdowns – all to Christopher Williams – and rushed for two scores and Rico Dozier racked up 201 yards rushing and three TDs to pace the Jackets, which scored 30 points in both halves.
Leroy (11-2), which fell short of its first state championship appearance since 2017, lost in the state semifinals for the second straight year.
Bear standout running back Kelston Fikes, a Murray State verbal commitment, rushed for two scores and quarterback Avery Malone threw for three touchdowns – two to Xavier Jones and one to Micah Jones. Malone also rushed for a touchdown.
Abbeville led 16-7 at the quarter, 30-15 at halftime and 36-15 after three quarters before the teams combined to score touchdowns on seven straight possessions to start the fourth quarter.
After forcing Leroy into a three-and-out to start the game, the Yellow Jackets, behind a key fourth-down conversion, took their first series 46 yards in six plays for a quick 8-0 lead with 7:55 left in the quarter. Facing 4th-and-5 at the 24, Glanton connected on a 12-yard pass to his cousin Randy Glanton to the 12. Dozier scored up the middle on the next play and also scored on a two-point conversion
Leroy quickly answered in just two plays – both running plays to Fikes of 37 and 27 yards. The extra point kick was good, leaving it 8-7 Abbeville with 7:23 to go in the first quarter.
The Jackets then methodically drove the field 76 yards in nine plays in nearly four and a half minutes. A 33-yard run by Randy Glanton on a jet sweep sparked the drive which Abbeville finished with an 18-yard TD pass from Martavious Glanton to receiver Williams, who got behind the Bears defense and was wide open in the end zone. Dozier added the two-point conversion to make it 16-7 Jackets with 3:07 to go in the quarter.
Abbeville got it right back two plays into the ensuing Leroy series as a pass went in and out of a receiver’s hands and Williams caught it behind him for an interception.
Support Local Journalism
The Jackets’ Dozier cashed the turnover into points four plays into the next series, going off the left side of the line and racing down the sidelines on a 48-yard scoring run. Randy Glanton ran in the two-point conversion, making it 24-7 just one play and 13 seconds into the second quarter.
The Abbeville defense forced another three-and-out, but Leroy got it back with a Micah Jones interception.
Like they did before, the Bears scored quickly in two plays. After a 29-yard Malone to Caleb Moore pass, Malone fired to outside to the left to Xavier Jones, who made two Yellow Jackets miss tackles and raced to the corner of the end zone for a 13-yard reception. Fikes added a two-point conversion, cutting it to 24-15 with 7:19 to go in the second quarter.
Abbeville’s offense stalled out after one first down, but Jacket punter Wauntavious Conley pinned Leroy at the 10 with 3:01 left and the AHS defense, behind a sack, pushed the Bears back to the 1 and forced a punt.
The result was a short field with 1:50 left. Three plays later, Martavious Glanton found Williams behind the defense again, this time on a 38-yard TD pass. A try for two failed, but Abbeville led 30-15 with 35 seconds left.
Leroy, behind a 34-yard pass and an interference penalty on Abbeville, threatened right before the half, moving to the 26. However, the Bears threw incomplete out of the back of the end on the final play of the half.
Abbeville increased the margin to 36-15 by taking the opening series of the second half 75 yards in 10 plays. Martavious Glanton earned the score on a 1-yard QB sneak. A two-point try failed.
Leroy cut it to 36-21, scoring on the first play of the fourth quarter on an 8-yard run up the middle by quarterback Malone on 4th-and-5 after he didn’t find any receiver open. The try for two failed.
It was the start of a fourth-quarter track meet between the two teams.
Abbeville answered, capitalizing on a failed onsides kick that didn’t go the required 10 yards – the second one of the night by Leroy. The Jackets went 47 yards in six plays with Martavious Glanton diving into the end zone on a 1-yard run. Glanton added the two-point conversion.
The Bears answered in one play – a 68-yard Malone to Micah Jones TD pass, but the Jackets scored three plays later when Martavious Glanton found Williams open again behind the Leroy defense, this time for a 47-yard TD pass. Both teams converted two-point conversions – Malone on a run for Leroy and Dozier on a run for Abbeville.
Malone connected with Xavier Jones on a 20-yard TD pass and converted a two-point pass to Micah Jones, cutting it to 52-37 with 4:02 left.
After Abbeville recovered the onsides kick, Dozier raced up the middle untouched on a 51-yard TD run. Randy Glanton scored a two-point conversion, pushing Abbeville to the 60-point mark with 3:50 left.
Fikes, a four-year standout at Leroy, capped his career with a 17-yard TD run with 1:51 left and the Bears converted the two-point conversion on a pass, finishing the scoring at 60-45.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!