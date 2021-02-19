Abbeville's Dozier signs to play football at Faulkner

ABBEVILLE – Rico Dozier is described by his coach, LaBrian Stewart, as an old-school linebacker.
“He’s a tough kid and I think he fits what we talk about as Yellow Jacket football,” Stewart said. “He’s tough, physical – it doesn’t matter how pretty it is, we just want to get the job done. That’s what kind of kid he is.”
Dozier, a senior linebacker on Abbeville’s state runner-up team this past season, signed Friday to continue his academic and football career at Faulkner University in Montgomery.
Dozier compiled 136 tackles during the year, including 36 for losses, and also earned an interception from his linebacker position for Abbeville. He was also named a state finalist for Class 2A Lineman of the Year, which encompasses linebackers in addition to offensive and defensive lineman.
“My last five years at Abbeville High has been nothing but a blessing,” Dozier said in a prepared statement during the signing ceremony. “I’ve gained as much as a student-athlete as I could. First off, I want to thank the Man above and I want to thank my parents and my family for being by my side every step of the way.
“I want to thank my coaches for making me a better young man on and off the field. And I want thank my teammates, because without them none of this would be possible. And lastly, I want to thank my teachers for helping me to continue my journey as a student athlete.”
Dozier was a starter for the Yellow Jackets’ football program since the eighth grade and follows in the footsteps of his father, Rickey, who was a player at Abbeville, and his grandfather, Ike, who played on the 1971 state championship team.
Besides being a standout linebacker, Dozier was used on offense as a running back and even at quarterback on occasion.
“He didn’t really love running back,” Stewart said. “He was a short-yardage back, but he played it because we needed him. Man he was tough. He’s old-school. His jersey was torn to shreds.”
Dozier was also a key player on special teams.
“Early in the year he was a long snapper and hurt his thumb, so we moved him to upback,” Stewart said. “That created some opportunities for us to make some fakes.
“One that comes to mind is the Elba game. We had the lead and they were scoring pretty fast and we wanted to milk the clock. They stopped us on third down and it was fourth and 3. We were on the left hash and they called a timeout.
“We called a fake punt and a direct snap to Rico. We had been practicing it all year and had never used it. He probably looked the fastest he has ever looked and had a 73-yard touchdown.”
Stewart said Dozier is also an honor student who takes his school work serious.
“He’s just as competitive in the classroom as he is on the field,” Stewart said.
Dozier had several other college opportunities to consider. Before the coaching staff change at the University of Tennessee, Stewart said Dozier was offered as a preferred walk-on.
Ultimately, Dozier decided Faulkner would be the best decision. Another Abbeville senior linebacker, Jayven Anderson, also signed with Faulkner earlier this month.
“It’s exciting because we were the two biggest hitters on the field, so we’ve got that chemistry on and off the field,” Dozier said. “We’re just glad to be able to go to the college level.”
Dozier was glad to make it official.
“It’s exciting because I finally know where my next home is going to be and I’m just ready to get to work,” he said.