Abbeville's Dozier signs to play football at Faulkner

ABBEVILLE – Rico Dozier is described by his coach, LaBrian Stewart, as an old-school linebacker.

“He’s a tough kid and I think he fits what we talk about as Yellow Jacket football,” Stewart said. “He’s tough, physical – it doesn’t matter how pretty it is, we just want to get the job done. That’s what kind of kid he is.”

Dozier, a senior linebacker on Abbeville’s state runner-up team this past season, signed Friday to continue his academic and football career at Faulkner University in Montgomery.

Dozier compiled 136 tackles during the year, including 36 for losses, and also earned an interception from his linebacker position for Abbeville. He was also named a state finalist for Class 2A Lineman of the Year, which encompasses linebackers in addition to offensive and defensive lineman.

“My last five years at Abbeville High has been nothing but a blessing,” Dozier said in a prepared statement during the signing ceremony. “I’ve gained as much as a student-athlete as I could. First off, I want to thank the Man above and I want to thank my parents and my family for being by my side every step of the way.