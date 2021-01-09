Abbeville's Glanton, Stewart earn Dothan Eagle Player, Coach of Year honors

“Before the season, I didn’t even think I would get that much (yardage), but it feels good to get that many yards and to go that far in the season,” said Glanton, who said he didn’t have any goals in rushing, but did want to pass for a 1,000 yards.

The Jacket standout said he took pride in being a dual threat quarterback.

“They (opponents) never know if I was going to throw it, hand it off or run it myself,” Glanton said. “I felt like I was a threat in them not knowing what was coming.”

Most of all, Glanton felt pride in the Yellow Jacket success of winning 12 games and reaching the state title game before losing to defending champion Mars Hill Bible.

“It feels good to make the town proud,” Glanton said. “It felt good to put Abbeville on the map. I don’t think too many people thought we could do it, but there were a couple of fans who said we could do it and coach Stewart said it from day one.”

While he is currently playing for Abbeville’s basketball team, Glanton is also busy with potential college football plans. He said he has had a few offers from Division II programs, NAIA schools and junior college programs with a few Division I schools talking to him, though none have offered.