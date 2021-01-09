Abbeville's Glanton, Stewart earn Dothan Eagle Player, Coach of Year honors

It was a historically special season for the Abbeville Yellow Jackets’ football team this past fall. Two of the main reasons for it were senior quarterback/safety Martavious Glanton and head coach LaBrian Stewart.
Glanton accounted for 2,483 yards and 32 touchdowns while leading an offense that averaged 39.1 points a game and set a school record for total points in a season with 547.
Stewart was hired late in the summer, but despite the late arrival, directed the Yellow Jackets to a region title in rugged 2A, Region 2 and to four playoff wins and a state runner-up finish. Abbeville, under Stewart’s guidance, finished with a 12-2 record with the win total matching the school record set in 1971.
For their success, Glanton and Stewart have been named the Dothan Eagle Player and Coach of the Year, respectively, for the 2020 high school football season.
“It is an honor. It feels good to know that I was selected,” Glanton said of being chosen the player of the year.
Stewart, hired in July, also called it an honor, but said spread the credit to the assistant coaches and players.
“Man, it is an honor with having so many great coaches in the area and a lot of good football teams,” Stewart said. “It could have gone a lot different ways.
“We are just glad that I was placed here with a bunch of good kids that were goal driven and with coaches who stood behind the kids, making it an easy transition with such short notice of hiring a coach. Hats off to the assistant coaches who held it together. It was a collective effort. It is more of a team award than recognizing just the head coach.”
Glanton bounces back with standout year
Two years ago, Glanton was a running back at Abbeville.
A year ago, he moved to quarterback, but played only three games before a season-ending knee injury.
The lack of experience and the injury didn’t appear to hold him back in 2020.
The 6-foot, 195-pound senior rushed for 1,149 yards and threw for 1,059, averaging 88.3 rushing and 81.4 passing a game with 16 touchdowns in both areas. He added 275 yards off 21 punt returns.
More importantly, his play on the field, as well as his leadership, helped the Jackets reach the state finals for the first time since 1971.
“My main goals at the beginning of the year were to take my team to the state championship and for the team to become closer,” Glanton said. “At the beginning of the year, we weren’t that close as we were by the time the season ended. That was one of my main goals – to get all my teammates to come together.”
Growing up, Glanton was a running back from pee wee leagues through his sophomore season in high school. Following the graduation of Daquan Kincey following the 2018 season, offensive coordinator Alan Capps asked Glanton to fill the QB void left by Kincey.
“I knew I could do it,” Glanton said. “I just knew I had to do it for my teammates because we didn’t have one at the time. I just had to step up because I knew we could find a running back. I just had to step up at the main position of getting the snap and getting the play started.”
Unfortunately, his initial foray at the position lasted only three games because of the knee injury.
Following surgery and rehab, he was set to return, but the COVID virus prevented spring practice and limited summer workouts.
However, he was able to work on his own, with help from his cousin, Abbeville wide receiver Randy Glanton.
“We were going to the field every day working out, doing squats to get my knee stronger, and also practicing all the routes,” Glanton said. “I practiced all that in the offseason and summer.”
He added his main focus was on his “drop”, “follow through” and “throwing technique” during the sessions with his cousin.
The work paid off with his 1,000-1,000 rushing and passing success during the Jackets’ state runner-up campaign.
“Before the season, I didn’t even think I would get that much (yardage), but it feels good to get that many yards and to go that far in the season,” said Glanton, who said he didn’t have any goals in rushing, but did want to pass for a 1,000 yards.
The Jacket standout said he took pride in being a dual threat quarterback.
“They (opponents) never know if I was going to throw it, hand it off or run it myself,” Glanton said. “I felt like I was a threat in them not knowing what was coming.”
Most of all, Glanton felt pride in the Yellow Jacket success of winning 12 games and reaching the state title game before losing to defending champion Mars Hill Bible.
“It feels good to make the town proud,” Glanton said. “It felt good to put Abbeville on the map. I don’t think too many people thought we could do it, but there were a couple of fans who said we could do it and coach Stewart said it from day one.”
While he is currently playing for Abbeville’s basketball team, Glanton is also busy with potential college football plans. He said he has had a few offers from Division II programs, NAIA schools and junior college programs with a few Division I schools talking to him, though none have offered.
He said he hasn’t made any decisions and likely won’t until next month’s signing period.
Weight room, new schemes aid Stewart
For LaBrian Stewart, leading the Yellow Jackets program was a smooth transition after taking over after Robin Tyra left to become Ashford’s coach.
The program had experienced 27 wins the previous three seasons, including an 8-3 mark in 2019.
It was a matter of adding to the success, said Stewart.
“This group has been playing together since they were 5 years old and they have played a lot of football games together and won a lot of football games,” Stewart said. “Coming in, I didn’t have to teach them how to win. It was more of putting my own twist to it as far as what we were going to run offensively and what we were going to do on special teams.”
His biggest focus was the weight room.
“One of my biggest keys was spending time in the weight room from first day of the job to today,” Stewart said. “We wanted to be a physical team and we knew we couldn’t be a physical team if we didn’t lift weights. We challenged them there.”
The timing of his new hire was a little awkward since it came just weeks before regular-season practice was to start during the influx of a COVID-19 pandemic, but he felt the assistant coaches and players made things work.
He said from his first day the expectation was to play for a state title, a goal the players bought into, especially the team’s 10 seniors.
“There are a lot of selfless kids here,” Stewart said. “You didn’t have a whole lot of pouting and whining. You did not hear talk of recruiting or offers. These kids enjoyed football practice. The expectation from day one was to play and win a state championship.”
The Jackets opened the season with three solid wins – beating rival Headland 34-13 and region foes Zion Chapel 38-0 and Cottonwood 41-0 – before falling on the road to region foe Geneva County and standout Emmanuel Henderson 42-30, a game Stewart said was the defining point of the season.
“We found our identity after that game,” Stewart said prior to the state championship game. “The first couple of ball games we are doing stuff that we are not doing now. We went from throwing it a lot to being balanced. We also fixed some things up front.”
The Jackets rolled off nine straight wins – second longest in school history to a 17-game streak in 1970-71 – to reach the state finals. Included were wins over region foes Elba (48-42) and G.W. Long (32-13) plus an impressive state semifinal win at Leroy (60-45).
“Our region overall prepared us for the playoffs,” Stewart said. “In house, we called it the SEC West because whoever got out of here not beat up could make a run. In the first week, we (the region) went 3-1 and Ariton had a great chance to advance to the second round too.”
With his first season now in the books, Stewart said the goal is to keep Abbeville at the top.
“We want to build a program and keep to where we can make our trip to Tuscaloosa and Auburn a regular trip,” Stewart said, referring to two of state championship sites along with Birmingham. “That will be the goal next year.”
Below are the Super 12 selections
Martavious Glanton, Abbeville
Senior quarterback/defensive back
Player of the year
1,149 rushing yards, 88.3 per game; 12.5 per carry; 1,059 passing yards, 81.4 per game; 16 TDs rushing and 16 TDs passing; 21 punt returns, 275 yards; 2,483 total yards, 191.0 yards a game, 32 TDs
Rico Dozier, Abbeville
Senior linebacker/fullback
136 tackles, 10.5 a game, 36 tackles for losses, 5 QB sacks, 1 interception; 1,016 rushing yards, 78.2 yards a game, 18 TDs.
Josh McCray, Enterprise
Senior running back/receiver/athlete
774 rushing yards, 70.4 per game, 11 TDs; 28 catches, 440 yards, 6 TDs, 15.7 per catch; 19 kick returns, 570 yards, 2 TDs; 1,784 total yards, 162.2 per game, 19 TDs.
Hess Horne, Eufaula
Senior quarterback
Wiregrass-best 3,040 passing yards, 35 TD passes, 253.0 per game; completed 219-of-348 (62.9 percent), threw only 6 interceptions in 348 passes; also rushed for 4 TDs.
Rodarius Thomas, Eufaula
Senior wide receiver
55 receptions, 945 yards, 13 TDs; 4.6 catches per game, 78.8 yards per game and 17.8 yards per catch
Cason Eubanks, Northside Methodist
Junior quarterback
2,712 total passing and rushing yards, 271.2 per game, 31 TDs; 1,830 passing yards, 183.0 per game, 21 TDs to 6 interceptions, completed 120-of-198 (60.6 percent); 882 rushing yards, 88.2 per game, 10 TDs.
Hal Smithart, Opp
Senior quarterback
2,701 passing yards, 245.6 per game, 25 TDs off 216-of-348 (62.0 percent); 134 rushing yards, 5 TDs.
Jaylen Nobles, Slocomb
Junior running back/linebacker
Wiregrass rushing highs of 1,589 yards and 27 TDs; 132.4 per game, 2.3 TDs rushing a game; 32 receptions, 565 yards, 8 TDs; 2,337 total yards, 194.8 per game, 36 TDs; 39 tackles, 4 QB sacks, 4 interceptions.
Zeke Kelley, Wicksburg
Senior linebacker
134 tackles, 13.4 tackles a game, 16 tackles for loss and 9 QB sacks
Emmanuel Henderson, Geneva County
Junior running back
1,449 rushing yards (9 games), 161.0 per game, 20 TDs; 12 receptions, 143 yards.
Mayes White, Pike Liberal Arts
Senior quarterback/defensive back
3,828 total yards, 348 per game, 42 TDs; Completed 142-of-210 (67.8 percent), 2,471 yards, 28 TDs; 1,357 rushing yards, 123.4 per game, 10.8 per carry, 14 TDs; 41 tackles, 6 interceptions.
Jackson Blalock, Abbeville Christian
Senior quarterback/receiver/defensive back
800 rushing yards, 61.5 per game, 9 TDs; 31 receptions, 811 yards, 26.2 yards per catch, 10 TDs; 103 tackles, 7.9 tackles a game, 9 tackles for loss, 2 interceptions.
HONORABLE MENTIONS: Jayden Folmar, Dothan; Quentin Hayes, Enterprise; Zadan Thomas, Eufaula; Brandon Robinson, Carroll; JB Sanders, Charles Henderson; Brandon Austin, Rehobeth; Jamal Maloney, Rehobeth; Christian Ross, Dale County; Damion Kemmerlin, Geneva; Kaden Cupp, New Brockton; Kennard Miller, Northside Methodist; Cole Jennings, Opp; Rayshawn Miller, Slocomb; Zakevin Pennington, Pike County; Hornando Wheeler, Pike County; Jayven Anderson, Abbeville; Randy Glanton, Abbeville; Arthur Thomas, Abbeville; Ian Senn, Ariton; Will Birdsong, Geneva County; Kobie Stringer, G.W. Long; Braxton Brooks, Samson; Jay Taylor, Pike Liberal Arts; Dre Cobb, Abbeville Christian; Ladarius Ceasar, Early County; Jay Ealey, Early County.