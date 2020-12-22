Abbeville's Stewart, ACA's Carlisle earn state coach of year honors; 49 players named to all-state teams

It was a banner year for state finalists Abbeville, Abbeville Christian and Pike Liberal Arts this fall with magical seasons for each of the three teams.
Those banner seasons have now yielded postseason accolades.
Abbeville coach LaBrian Stewart and Abbeville Christian coach Ashley Carlisle have been named state coaches of the year in their classification by the Alabama Sports Writers Association. Stewart was named the coach of year in Class 2A in the AHSAA, while Carlisle was tabbed coach of year in the AISA. Both coaches led teams to state runner-up finishes.
Their teams, along with AISA Class AAA state champion Pike Liberal Arts, also had plenty of representation on the ASWA all-state teams.
Pike Liberal Arts had eight all-state selections, including five on the first team. Abbeville had six players earn recognition, including four first-team honorees, and ACA had three all-state selections.
Overall, the Dothan Eagle coverage area had 49 honorees from the ASWA, including 20 first-team and 22 second-team selections. Seven others received honorable mention status.
Abbeville’s Stewart was hired in July, getting a late start during a COVID-19 pandemic summer. Despite the late start, he guided the Yellow Jackets to a 12-2 record, tying the school record for wins set in 1971, and also reaching the Class 2A state finals. It was Abbeville’s furthest postseason advancement since the 1971 team reached the finals.
Carlisle, basically directing the same team as last year – just a year older -- that finished 3-8, led the Generals to a resurgent season, going 10-3 and finishing as Class A state runner-up with only two transfers into the program. The three ACA losses were all to state champions. The 10 wins were the most since 2015 and the state championship appearance was the first since the same 2015 season.
Pike Liberal Arts’ representation on the first team featured senior quarterback/defensive back Mayes White as an athlete (player who excels at two or more positions), wide receiver Jay Taylor, kicker Scott Taylor Renfroe, defensive lineman Caleb Guice and linebacker Peyton Dicks.
Patriot players chosen second-team all-state were wide receiver Elijah Caldwell, offensive lineman Ryan Barnes and defensive back Mario Davenport.
Abbeville was well represented on the Class 2A first-team with quarterback Martavious Glanton, and wide receiver Randy Glanton on offense and defensive lineman Arthur Thomas and linebacker Rico Dozier on defense.
Yellow Jacket player Ky’Juan Kinsey was chosen second-team all-state and Jayden Anderson, a wide receiver/linebacker, was tabbed honorable mention as an athlete.
Abbeville Christian’s Jackson Blalock was chosen first team at wide receiver along with defensive lineman J.J. Jimenez, while Dre Cobb was chosen second-team wide receiver for the Generals.
Pike Liberal Arts’ White threw for 2,471 yards and 28 touchdowns and rushed for 1,357 yards and 14 touchdowns on offense, while intercepting six passes and earning 41 tackles on defense. Taylor caught 59 passes for 1,163 yards and 16 touchdowns, all Wiregrass highs. Renfroe, a Troy signee, hit 5-of-7 field goals and 50-of-54 point after attempts, Guice had 37 tackles, 18 were for losses, including five quarterback sacks, while Dicks earned 95 tackles with 11 for losses.
Abbeville’s Martavious Glanton threw for 1,059 yards and 16 touchdowns and rushed for 1,149 yards and 16 scores, while his cousin, Randy, accounted for 1,731 yards through rushing (673), receiving (540), punt returns (207) and kick returns (311) with 22 touchdowns, 11 coming as a receiver. Thomas was a big-play man in the defensive line with 86 tackles, including 30 for losses, 25 of those quarterback sacks. Dozier dominated coming up the middle, using his quickness to earn 136 tackles, including 36 for losses, and also earning one interception.
ACA’s Blalock caught 31 passes for 811 yards and 10 touchdowns and also rushed for 800 yards and nine scores. Jimenez earned 75 tackles, including 16 for losses and six quarterback sacks. Cobb had 36 receptions for 870 yards and 10 scores and rushed for 400 yards and five TDs.
Also earning first team all-state were Enterprise athlete Josh McCray in Class 7A, Eufaula wide receiver Rodarius Thomas in Class 6A and Charles Henderson punter Landon Holley in Class 5A. Slocomb running back Jaylen Nobles and defensive back Brody Campbell were honored in Class 3A, while Geneva County running back Emmanuel Henderson along with G.W. Long kicker Tanner Patton and athlete Kobie Stringer were chosen in Class 2A. Samson kicker Francisco Laureano was a first-team honoree in Class 1A.
Enterprise’s McCray, a major college prospect, amassed 1,784 yards (162.2 yards a game) and 19 touchdowns in rushing, receiving and in kick returns. He earned 774 yards and 11 TDs rushing, 440 yards on 28 catches with six scores and 570 kick return yards on 19 attempts with two TDs.
Eufaula’s Thomas, a Mississippi State signee, caught 55 passes for 945 yards with 13 touchdowns. Charles Henderson’s Holley punted for a Class 5A best 42.6 yards a punt (1,747 yards on 41 punts).
Slocomb’s Nobles earned 1,589 yards rushing (132.4 a game) and 27 touchdowns and also caught 32 passes for 565 yards and eight TDs, while Campbell had a Class 3A-best seven interceptions plus eight pass deflections, two forced fumbles and 53 tackles as a defensive back.
Geneva County’s Henderson, despite missing three games with an ankle injury, averaged 161.0 rushing yards a game, earning 1,449 yards on 147 carries with 20 touchdowns.
G.W. Long’s Patton hit six field goals, including a 43 yarder, and made 44-of-49 point after attempts, while consistently booming kickoffs into the end zone for touchbacks. Stringer amassed 1,517 yards of offense (647 rushing, 593 passing, 162 punt returns, 115 kick returns) with 23 touchdowns, including 11 rushing and 10 passing.
Samson’s Laureano hit a Class 1A best four field goals in six attempts with a long of 33 and also made 17-of-19 point after kicks.
Earning second-team accolades from the Wiregrass were quarterback Hess Horne and defensive back Zadan Thomas of Eufaula in Class 6A, Rehobeth offensive lineman Spencer Carpenter and Charles Henderson linebacker J.B. Sanders in Class 5A and Dale County’s Christian Ross in Class 4A.
Six area players earned second team in Class 2A – quarterback Hal Smithart and defensive lineman Cole Jennings of Opp, running back Zakevin Pennington and linebacker Hornando Wheeler of Pike County plus Wicksburg linebacker Zeke Kelley and Slocomb athlete Rashawn Miller Jr.
In addition to Abbeville’s Kinsey, Ariton offensive lineman Tuff Hand and linebacker C.J. McNabb were honored on second team in Class 2A. In Class 1A, Samson’s Gunner Glisson at linebacker and Braxton Brooks at athlete were chosen second team.
Joining the list of Pike Liberal Arts and Abbeville Christian players as second team all-state in AISA were Lakeside offensive lineman Jackson Etheridge and linebacker Chris Martin.
Players chosen honorable mention were Eufaula’s Ethan Black, Rehobeth’s Jamal Maloney, Opp’s Peyton Ellis and Kevin Parriera, Slocomb’s Jarrett Hendrix, Geneva County’s Will Birdsong and Abbeville’s Anderson.