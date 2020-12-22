Abbeville's Stewart, ACA's Carlisle earn state coach of year honors; 49 players named to all-state teams

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Pike Liberal Arts’ White threw for 2,471 yards and 28 touchdowns and rushed for 1,357 yards and 14 touchdowns on offense, while intercepting six passes and earning 41 tackles on defense. Taylor caught 59 passes for 1,163 yards and 16 touchdowns, all Wiregrass highs. Renfroe, a Troy signee, hit 5-of-7 field goals and 50-of-54 point after attempts, Guice had 37 tackles, 18 were for losses, including five quarterback sacks, while Dicks earned 95 tackles with 11 for losses.

Abbeville’s Martavious Glanton threw for 1,059 yards and 16 touchdowns and rushed for 1,149 yards and 16 scores, while his cousin, Randy, accounted for 1,731 yards through rushing (673), receiving (540), punt returns (207) and kick returns (311) with 22 touchdowns, 11 coming as a receiver. Thomas was a big-play man in the defensive line with 86 tackles, including 30 for losses, 25 of those quarterback sacks. Dozier dominated coming up the middle, using his quickness to earn 136 tackles, including 36 for losses, and also earning one interception.

ACA’s Blalock caught 31 passes for 811 yards and 10 touchdowns and also rushed for 800 yards and nine scores. Jimenez earned 75 tackles, including 16 for losses and six quarterback sacks. Cobb had 36 receptions for 870 yards and 10 scores and rushed for 400 yards and five TDs.