ACA Generals advance to AISA state baseball championship series

ABBEVILLE – In the decades of the 2000s and 2010s, the Abbeville Christian Academy Generals won AISA state baseball titles. Now they will go for a title in the 2020s.

With strong pitching in the opening game from Cole Goodson leading to a 10-0 win and a nine-run outburst sparking a 12-5 win in game two, the Generals swept Coosa Valley Academy on Wednesday at the ACA campus to earn the program’s first state championship appearance since 2016.

The Generals play in the Class A state championship series next week at Montgomery’s Paterson Field against last year’s state runner-up Jackson Academy, which swept Pickens Academy 6-0 and 9-3 on Wednesday. Game 1 is set for 3 p.m. Tuesday with a second game to follow. A third game, if needed, is the following day.

Abbeville Christian seeks its fifth state crown in baseball, matching titles won in 2003, 2004, 2009 and 2016. Ironically, ACA’s last championship came against Jackson in the 2016 series.

“I was in sixth grade,” said Dillon Mims, one of five ACA seniors. “It feels amazing to be able to restart this tradition and the legacy of ACA. Sports is something we talk highly about here and to be a senior and to help lead it, it is an amazing feeling.”

The Generals take an 18-14 record into the finals after playing a tough schedule that features games against mostly bigger schools, including five versus the AAA two state finalists and two against AA finalist Macon-East.

First year head coach CJ Upshaw said clinching a finals spot was because of hard work by his players.

“It is a testament to how hard these kids have worked all year long,” Upshaw said. “We have been telling them all year to keep working and keep working and things will go your way. It is finally starting to go their way. They are playing with confidence and I love it.”

As he was doing a postgame interview, Upshaw got a water cooler bath with a lot of ice from his players, his third of the season, following clinching the area title and winning last week’s opening-round series. He wouldn’t mind a fourth such bath next week.

With 2016 stars Drex Roach and Griffin Fenn in attendance Tuesday, the Generals rode Goodson’s pitching in the opener. The junior fired a three-hit shutout with three strikeouts and no walks. He had a one-hit shutout in the first four innings before running into trouble in the fifth and final inning before ending the threat with a game-ending fly out.

“He filled up the strike zone and he got the off-speed pitch over when he needed to,” Upshaw said. “He stayed out of plus counts with hitters as he was always ahead. That is the way you pitch and how you win baseball games.”

The ACA offense gave him support with runs in three of the four innings, including six runs in the fourth to give the Generals a chance to win the game on the 10-run mercy rule in the fifth.

In the first inning, Boone Sumlar’s two-out single to center scored Justin Murphy, who reached earlier on a single.

The Generals padded the margin with three runs in the second inning. With one out, Titus McCreight was hit by a pitch before Connor Hutto hit a grounder up the middle right near the second base bag, but the CVA shortstop misplayed the potential inning-end double play ball for an error.

Murphy drew a walk to load the bases and Connor Jones followed with another walk, forcing home McCreight. After an infield fly out, Reid Quincy hit a high fly on the infield near the pitcher’s mound. The Rebels pitcher never found it and the catcher made a late diving attempt to catch it, but it fell in. Two runs scored on the play, pushing the lead to 4-0.

After failing to score in the third, ACA broke it open in the fourth, sending 11 batters to the plate in a six-run inning. Murphy reached on an infield hit and scored on a Jones’ run-scoring double down the left-field line. Sumlar walked and Quincy, who had two hits in the game, reached on an infield single to load the bases.

Following a strikeout, Goodson delivered a RBI single to left to score Jones and Mims drove in Sumlar during a force out at second. McCreight followed with a run-scoring single to bring in Quincy to make it 8-0.

After a wild pitch moved runners to second and third, Hutto capped the inning with a two-run single to bring home courtesy runner Jaxson Henrich and McCreight for a 10-0 lead.

The Rebels threatened in the fifth as Kale Riddle was hit by a pitch and Sam Setzer and Canaan Johnson singled to load the bases with two outs. However, Goodson got a fly out to left to end the game.

In game two, the Rebels jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first off two hit batters, two wild pitches and a double.

ACA’s offense, meanwhile, was stymied in the first three innings by Connor Hebson, but busted loose in the fourth inning. The Generals sent 14 batters to the plate in a nine-run outburst.

Sumlar was hit by a pitch and Quincy reached on catcher’s interference to start the inning. Brandon Early laid down a bunt single. A throw behind the runner at third was wild and Sumlar came in to score. Goodson then earned a sac fly to right to score Henrich, a courtesy runner, and a throw from the outfield went over the fence to allow Early to score. The two runs gave ACA a 3-2 lead.

Walks to Hunter Odom, Hutto and Murphy loaded the bases with one out. A walk to Jones forced in a run and Sumlar was hit by a pitch to force in another run. Quincy then delivered a bases clearing three-run double off the left-center field fence. Two batters later, Goodson singled to drive in Henrich, who was pinching runner for Quincy, boosting the margin to 9-2.

“Our guys were taking fastballs early in the count and we preach you can’t miss the fastball early in the count because you don’t want to get yourself in a breaking ball count,” Upshaw said. “They did a great job that inning of staying ahead in the count and hitting pitches when they should. We did a great job of executing on bunts and ran the bases well that inning”

Coosa Valley scored twice in the fifth, capitalizing on two ACA errors – the only errors in the two games by the Generals – to cut the margin to 9-4.

ACA scored one in the top of the sixth and two in the top of the seventh to up the advantage to 12-4. In the sixth, courtesy runner Henrich scored during an error after a Goodson infield single. In the seventh, Murphy’s double down the left-field line scored Mims and a Jones single past third scored Murphy.

Coosa Valley scored in bottom half off a sacrifice fly after three straight walks. The game ended oddly as ACA appealed the runner from second left too soon on the fly ball and the second base umpire agreed, calling the runner out for the final out.

Quincy, ACA’s sophomore catcher, had a big game, going 3-for-4 with three runs batted in. Hutto followed with two hits.

Murphy was the winning pitcher, working four innings and allowing four hits and four runs, only two earned, while striking out three and walking just one. Jake Hamilton earned a three-inning save, allowing one run, but no hits, while striking out four and walking three.

