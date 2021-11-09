ACA's Cassie Willis signs with L.B. Wallace for softball

“To know people there already and to get their point of view on things is big,” Willis said.

Willis began her career at Abbeville Christian in fifth through seventh grade, catching the likes of future Southern Miss signee Savanna Wood.

She transferred to Headland for two seasons before moving to Northside Methodist for her 10th and 11th grade seasons. She is now back to ACA for her senior year.

Overall in the last four years, including this fall’s travel ball season, Willis has a .314 career batting average with three homers and 45 runs batted in. She hit .296, .280 and .281 in her last three high school seasons. This past spring while at Northside Methodist, she showed off a good arm, throwing out 11 of 26 runners trying to steal a base (42.3 percent).

LBW softball head coach Kaitlynn Wiggins said the Saints are not just getting a solid catcher, but more importantly, a good leader in Willis.

“She is a vocal leader and with her being a catcher, that is a huge thing,” Wiggins said. “That is something that I have learned as a coach is that it is not always about who has the strongest arm or who the fastest player is, but who has leadership.