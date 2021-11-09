ACA's Cassie Willis signs with L.B. Wallace for softball

When Cassie Willis stepped on the Lurleen B. Wallace campus during a visit to the Andalusia junior college, she knew she found a future home.
Willis, a senior catcher at Abbeville Christian Academy and former player at Northside Methodist Academy, signed a scholarship Tuesday morning to play with the LBW softball team.
“I really don’t have words honestly,” Willis said, moments after signing. “I am very blessed that God gave me the ability to play softball and he gave me the opportunity to play at the college level. I am kind of speechless.”
Willis said she felt good about LBW when visiting the campus during her junior year.
“Whenever I first got there, it just felt like home,” Willis said, adding that everybody on campus had a “welcoming” outlook.
The Saints’ signee said she liked LBW’s small classroom settings and small campus.
“The student/teacher ratio was my favorite,” Willis said. “I go to ACA and it is a small school. Lurleen B Wallace is kind of like this one.”
Making the decision easier was the fact Willis already knows a handful of players at LBW from playing with the Vipers Travel Ball team, including former Wicksburg player Tori Hobbs, Rehobeth product Claire Watson and former Headland players Hannah Phillips and Caylee Quarles.
“To know people there already and to get their point of view on things is big,” Willis said.
Willis began her career at Abbeville Christian in fifth through seventh grade, catching the likes of future Southern Miss signee Savanna Wood.
She transferred to Headland for two seasons before moving to Northside Methodist for her 10th and 11th grade seasons. She is now back to ACA for her senior year.
Overall in the last four years, including this fall’s travel ball season, Willis has a .314 career batting average with three homers and 45 runs batted in. She hit .296, .280 and .281 in her last three high school seasons. This past spring while at Northside Methodist, she showed off a good arm, throwing out 11 of 26 runners trying to steal a base (42.3 percent).
LBW softball head coach Kaitlynn Wiggins said the Saints are not just getting a solid catcher, but more importantly, a good leader in Willis.
“She is a vocal leader and with her being a catcher, that is a huge thing,” Wiggins said. “That is something that I have learned as a coach is that it is not always about who has the strongest arm or who the fastest player is, but who has leadership.
“As a catcher, she is the quarterback and she definitely gives that leadership behind the plate that you need as you have the ball in your hands every play. You have to keep your pitcher under control and keep the other players in check too and she is very good about that.”
Wiggins said that leadership, as well as work ethic, is what stood out about Willis.
“She is definitely a good hitter, but what got me the most was her work ethic and her leadership on defense,” Wiggins said, referring to Willis at a tryout, in videos and during travel ball games. “That was the biggest asset for me when I was recruiting her.”
Willis acknowledges her leadership abilities.
“I know I have good leadership,” Willis said. “I am always in good mood and I keep everybody else up. That is basically what people have told me.”
On the field, her defensive abilities as a catcher, especially in leadership, are key strengths, said Willis
“Defense for sure,” Willis said. “I am always behind the plate. I try to tell people where they need to be (on defense) and what they need to do.”
Though she is still eight months from arriving on the LBW campus, Willis said she already has a connection with Wiggins, LBW’s coach.
“Coach Wiggins is basically already like my mom,” Willis said. “She is already my best friend. We talk all the time.”