After 12 seasons, Bart Snyder resigns as Goshen football coach

“I told them, ‘I’m just letting somebody else take the reins and do what I feel like is the best thing to do to give you the best opportunity to have the program that you need.’ But it was extremely difficult.”

It’s being around the players on a regular basis that Snyder says he will miss most.

“Winning ball games is great, but being part of someone’s life in a positive way means more to me than the wins and losses,” Snyder said.

Snyder said when he accepted the position as head coach, it was a joint venture with his wife, Stephanie.

“It takes a lot of time to do a job and do it right,” Snyder said. “You have to be away at times – late nights and long days. Stephanie and I agreed it would be something good to do.”

While Snyder is stepping away from his coaching duties, he hopes to remain a teacher at the school.

“I would like to continue to teach and be in this community,” Snyder said. “Whatever I can do to help Goshen and be a part of their success is what I want to do and plan on doing.

“I have been so very blessed to be able to be in one place for all of my life. I thank God for that opportunity.”