After 12 seasons, Bart Snyder resigns as Goshen football coach

Bart Snyder, born and raised in the Goshen community, bleeds the purple and gold colors of the high school located in rural Pike County.
“I had a kid tell me one time, ‘Coach, when they cut you, you wouldn’t bleed red, it would be purple and gold,” Snyder said. “That’s truly how I feel. It’s been my entire life.”
Thus, his decision to step away as the head football coach after 12 years in charge was extremely difficult.
“At the end of the football season I told the guys my intent was to be here and we’re going to come back and work harder than we have ever before,” Snyder said. “But just the closer it got to spring, I realized it’s time for somebody else to step in and do this position.
“There is a bright, bright future here at Goshen. To get a younger person in with some new energy and new life – it would give these guys something that they need.”
A 1986 graduate of Goshen, Snyder was a player there, spent four years at his alma mater as a volunteer football coach, 17 as an assistant and the past 12 years as the head coach.
“My parents graduated from here, my brothers graduated from here – our whole family has graduated from here,” Snyder said.
He also coached his two sons at the school, Brock, who graduated in 2017, and Will, who graduates this year.
“To be able to coach your own kids and see them be successful is so rewarding,” Snyder said. “I can’t say how blessed I am to have been blessed with the people who have touched my life. I’ve not touched as many lives as they have touched mine.”
Snyder steps down as the winningest coach in Goshen football history with a 74-55 record. His tenure was highlighted by a 2017 state semifinal team that finished 12-2. He was named Dothan Eagle Coach of the Year following that season.
The Eagles went 0-9 last season during a pandemic-plague year where they had to forfeit two games because of COVID issues. It was the school’s first season after moving up to Class 3A from 2A and featured only three home games and several road trips of more than two hours for region games.
However, Snyder said the winless mark had nothing to do with his decision.
“I honestly thought this was one of the best coaching jobs that we have done,” Snyder said. “It was just the obstacles that we had and the teams that we played were extremely good. Our guys never gave up and they came to work every day and just had a great attitude.”
He informed the players of his decision Monday morning.
“Not easy at all,” Snyder said. “Walking around today and talking to these kids and seeing their expressions – it’s very tough.
“I told them, ‘I’m just letting somebody else take the reins and do what I feel like is the best thing to do to give you the best opportunity to have the program that you need.’ But it was extremely difficult.”
It’s being around the players on a regular basis that Snyder says he will miss most.
“Winning ball games is great, but being part of someone’s life in a positive way means more to me than the wins and losses,” Snyder said.
Snyder said when he accepted the position as head coach, it was a joint venture with his wife, Stephanie.
“It takes a lot of time to do a job and do it right,” Snyder said. “You have to be away at times – late nights and long days. Stephanie and I agreed it would be something good to do.”
While Snyder is stepping away from his coaching duties, he hopes to remain a teacher at the school.
“I would like to continue to teach and be in this community,” Snyder said. “Whatever I can do to help Goshen and be a part of their success is what I want to do and plan on doing.
“I have been so very blessed to be able to be in one place for all of my life. I thank God for that opportunity.”