After a rain delay for most of Thursday in the Class 4A-5A state tennis tournament, the Houston Academy girls and boys tennis teams got off to solid starts with doubles wins in five of the six matches at the Mobile Tennis Center.

All three HA girls doubles teams won their first competition, while two of the three boys teams also won.

On the girls side, the No. 1 team of Carryne Chancey and Karoline Merrill had a first-round bye before beating John Carroll Catholic’s Josie Benson and Ava Arteaga 7-5, 7-6 (2) to advance to the quarterfinals.

The No. 2 team of Kenza Bilbeisi and Mary Parker Williams defeated T.R. Miller’s Clair Hart and Grayton Coale 6-3, 6-1 in the opening round. While the No. 3 team of Libby McDonald and Rosemary Clark won their opener over Leeds’ Kate Moore and Darcy Phillips.

For the boys, the No. 1 doubles teams of Mitchell Piedra and Brody Williams had a first-round bye then took a dominating 6-0, 6-0 win over St. Michael Catholic’s Shephard Stimpson and Sullivan Stankoski in the second round.

The No. 3 team of Thomas Buntin and Landon King won an opening-round match over St. Michael Catholic’s Jeb Bathric and Manning Pitre, while the No. 2 team of Jason Mun and Wills McRae fell to Boaz’s Grant Jones and Eli Golson 6-2, 6-4 in the opening round.

No singles match had been played as of early Thursday evening.