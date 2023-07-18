MONTGOMERY – The North All-Star Girls’ and Boys’ golf teams extended their domination in the AHSAA All-Star Week competition Monday by sweeping the golf matches played at Arrowhead Golf Club in Montgomery.

The North boys won 55-35 and the North girls posted a tough 48.4 – 41.5 win.

The match-play golf competition kicked this week’s all-star action which pits rising seniors from the North and South in a total of 13 contests. The North-South baseball all-star competition was also set for Monday night at Riverwalk Stadium.

The teams comprised of 2023 rising seniors were chosen by the Golf Coaches Committee comprised of representatives selected by and representing each of the eight districts. The players were selected from nominations received from AHSAA member school coaches.

Lindsay Lane Academy’s Chloe Ruble took top point honors with a 12.5 – 5.5 over the duo of Foley’s Callie Henderson and Daphne’s Samiya Bodalia to spark the North girls’ win. Her seven-point victory proved to be the difference as the South and North split the final four matches. Baker’s Katelyn Foster and Mobile Christian’s Kristen Rachel won the No. 2 match 11-7 over Spain Park’s Emma Fortier and Hewitt-Trussville’s Aubrey Payne to claim top scoring honors for the South. White Plains’ Isabel Rogers and Southside’s Mallory Brooks won the third match for the North 11-7 over Stanhope Elmore’s Kara Busbin and Andalusia’s Caroline Reeves.

Addison Spears of Fairhope and Avery Seitz of St. Paul’s Episcopal won a close 9.5 – 8.5 victory over the North’s Ellie Cothran of Cherokee County and Abi Cerwick of Helena, and the North team of Lauren Sheehy of Bob Jones and Clara Tran of Sparkman won the final match by the same score, 9.5 – 8.5 over Bayside Academy’s Causey Thompson and Fairhope’s Teal Gardner.

North coach was Cory Wright of Bob Jones and South coach was Andalusia’s Matt Mellown.

North Boys 55, South Boys 35

Athens Bible’s Luke Davis and Eli Edge of Westbrook Christian won the No. 1 match 11.5 – 6.5 over UMS-Wright’s John Stubbs, Hoover’s Caleb Thompson and Jake Monk beat Ken Brown of UMS-Wright 10.5 – 7.5 in the second match; Jonathan Peters of Homewood and Elliot Overton of Winfield won the fourth math 15-3 over William Hall of Montgomery Academy and Thomas Stewart of Trinity Presbyterian.

Vestavia Hills’ Pierce Becker and Hewitt-Trussville’s Gavin Isbell won a close 10-8 decision over Enterprise’s Luke Thornton and Samson’s Coy Ingram in the fifth match. Pike Liberal Arts’ duo of Braden Prestwood and Jackson Cleveland posted the South’s only win in the third match 10-8 over Spin Park’s Wes Sauceda and Luke Ballintine to earn top scoring honors for the South. Peters and Overton won top scoring honors for the North.

Coaching the North team were Chris Randall of White Plains and Tyler Malone of Haleyville. South coaches were Rex Bynum of Enterprise and Gene Allen of Pike Liberal Arts.

The North boys now hold a 4-0 lead in its series with the South which was first played in 2019. The North leads South girls are now even at 3-1.