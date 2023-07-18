MONTGOMERY – The North baseball All-Stars struck early in game one Monday night to post an 11-4 win over the South, and struck late in game two to force a 5-5 tie as the 27th AHSAA All-Star Sports Week got underway.

Game 1: North 11, South 4

The North All-Stars posted five runs in the top of the first inning and rolled to an 11-4 victory over the South in the first game of Monday’s North-South All-Star series at Montgomery’s Riverwalk Stadium.

The North, coached by Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa’s Mark Garner and Fayette County’s Brandon Stocks, manages just six hits in the opener but drew seven walks and took full advantage of four South errors.

Hewitt-Trussville’s Brett Moseley got the rally started by drawing a walk from South starting pitcher Drey Barrett. Oxford’s Carter Johnson followed with a single and stole second. Moseley scored on a wild pitch, but two big defensive plays gave the South a chance to get out of the jam, but Hillcrest’s Evan Williams drew another walk and Mountain Brook’s James Graphos doubled in the second run.

The South clawed back to cut the lead o 6-3 with three runs in the bottom of the second inning cashing in on a fielding error, two walks, two wild pitches and a two-run single by Benjamin Russell’s Gabriel Benton was the big hit of the rally.

The North broke the game open with three runs in the top of the fifth inning thanks to a couple of errors and a clutch two-run single by Gordo’s Landon Fike. Fike’s two RBIs led the North in game one, and Benton had two hits and two RBIs for the South.

Westminster Christian’s Sean Lapinskes got the win for the North, and Barrett got the loss. Fike hurled two strong innings in relief for the North allowing just one hit and striking out two. Benjamin Russell’s Jaxon Hay pitched three strong innings for the South with three strikeouts and allowing three unearned runs. Gulf Shores’ Mac Anderson also struck out four in two innings.

Game 2: South 5, North 5 (tie)

The North All-Stars took a 3-1 lead after two innings in the second game Monday night, but then had to claw its way from behind twice to clinch the tie. Landon Fike, who earned MVP honors for the North, had one RBI in the second game and two RBIs in game one.

The South, coached by Chris Jacks of Gulf Shores and Richie Brooks of Benjamin Russell, took a quick 1-0 lead in the top of the first when Spanish Fort’s Jack Holley singled to plate Central-Phenix City’s Landon Beaver.

The North posted two runs to take the lead in the bottom of the inning thanks to two fielding errors, a hit-by-pitch and clutch single by Piedmont’s McClane Mohon. Fike got his RBI with a bases-loaded walk.

The North picked up another run in the bottom of the second when Hewitt-Trussville’s Brett Moseley singled in a run. The South rallied in the top of the third putting together a string of four straight hits – singles by Bibb County’s Matthew Cash, Gulf Shores’ Connor Gehr, Holtville’s Drey Barrett, and Landon Beaver and a triple by Spanish Fort’s Jack Holley to post three runs to take a 4-3 lead.

The South extended its lead to 5-3 in the top of the sixth when Saint James’ Clinton Houser singled, stole second and scored on a hit by Jaxon Hay of Benjamin Russell.

The North scored twice in the bottom of the sixth to tie the score Carter Johnson of Oxford singled in one run and Oneonta’’s Tyler Bartlett tied the game with a sacrifice fly to left.

In the seventh inning, Holly struck out two for the South, and Johnson whiffed two in his only inning to preserve the tie. Lapinske hurled two shutout innings allowing no hits, one walk and notching three strikeouts for the North. Cash hurled two strong innings for the South allowing two hits, no runs, no walks and striking out three. Five North hurlers combined to strike out 10, and the South’s four pitchers in game two whiffed nine.

The North improved its lead in the series to 24-16-4 with the win and tie.