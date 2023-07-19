MONTGOMERY – Jeff Davis High School’s Jamicah Adair scored 14 points Tuesday night in the 80th AHSAA North-South boys’ all-star game. No basket was bigger than his short jumper with two seconds left gave the South a come-from-behind win in front of a full house at the Cramton Bowl Multiplex.

Adair, who averaged 33.2 points a game last season for the Vols, proved to be tough in the clutch adding two key free throws just three seconds earlier to erase a 78-77 North lead. The North’s Skylar Townsend of Tanner went to the line with just over 3 seconds left and made one of two free throws to tie the game.

That set up Adair’s winning bucket. With the win, the South closed the gap in the series to 50-30 (North). The first game was played in 1951.

The North girls had no trouble beating the South 80-44 in the girls’ all-star game which preceded the boys’ clash. The North now holds a 23-3 lead in that series, which was first played in 1997 when All-Star Week was introduced by the AHSAA.

The boys’ basketball all-star game was a see-saw contest from the start. The North jumped out to an 18-10 lead after one quarter before the South outscored the North 27-24 in a wild second quarter – to cut the lead to 42-37 at the half.

The two teams headed into the fourth quarter tied at 64 all. The South took control quickly, thanks to Adair and Valley guard Cam’Ron Dooley, who nailed a bucket at the six-minute mark of the fourth period to give the South its biggest lead of the night 70-64. The North sank two 3-pointers in a row – one each by Townsend and Mountain Brook’s Ty Davis – to re-take the lead 78-75 with 2 minutes remaining. The South closed to within one with a slam dunk by Valley’s Brandon Thomas to set up the dramatic finish.

Adair, who earned South MVP honors, was 6-of-6 at the foul line. Eufaula’s Toney Coleman added 12 points and six rebounds, Keith’s Tommy Tisdale added nine points, Thomas had eight points, eight rebounds and five assists. Dooley had eight points, six rebounds, four steals and five assists, and Stephen Williams of Escambia County finished with eight points.

Davis earned North MVP honors with 13 points, including 3-of-4 from the 3-point arc, and three assists. Townsend had 12 points, also canning 3-of-4 treys, Jordan Johnson of Austin had nine points, Plainview’s Landon White added eight points, and Luke Stephens of Fort Payne had a team high eight rebounds.

South coaches were Marcus Turner Keith High School and Timothy Fayson Charles Henderson. The North coaches were Etowah’s James Graves and James Bell of Scottsboro.

NORTH GIRLS 80, SOUTH 44

The North girls proved to be too much to handle from the very beginning and coasted to the 80-44 win in the girls’ game at the Cramton Bowl Multiplex earlier Tuesday.

Pleasant Grove’s Tamya Smith, who earned Class 5A state tournament MVP honors in leading the Lady Spartans to their first state basketball title last March, scored 14 points, had five rebounds, four steals and one assist in a strong all-around effort to lead the North. Hewitt-Trussville’s Jordan Hunter scored 15 points for the North and have five rebounds. Sydney Steward of 6A state champion Hazel Green also had 11 points with 3-of-4 treys and two assists. Her high school teammate Leah Brooks added nine points for the North, coached by Blake Prestage of Rogers and Crosby Morrison of Pelham.

South MVP Ava Card of Saint James had 10 points, four rebounds and played outstanding defense. Cottonwood’s Saniya Keys had eight points, two assists and three steals, and Ashauntee Hobbs of Foley added seven points. The South was coached by Foley’s Emily Flanigan and Lanett’s Charlie Williams.

The North forced 26 turnovers and had only 11 – the deciding factor in the game. The South shot just 28% from the floor, including only 2-of-18 from the 3-point line.