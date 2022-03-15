AHSAA approves winter sports alignment for next two years

The Alabama High School Athletic Association Central Board approved winter sports alignments for the next two seasons with the Dothan Eagle coverage area seeing slight changes in basketball, wrestling, bowling and indoor track.

In basketball, each area with a Wiregrass team had at least one change, including in Class 6A where there is no longer an area team.

In wrestling, the major change came with the AHSAA electing to have Class 5A and 6A separated into two classes, meaning Charles Henderson competes now against only Class 5A programs in the postseason. The other change was the area’s two Class 7A teams (Dothan and Enterprise) were shifted into a different region.

In bowling, the three areas (Dothan, Houston Academy and Slocomb) all saw a flip from a Montgomery-dominated area to a Baldwin County area.

In indoor track/field, Providence Christian’s recent success at the state level moved the private school up from Class 1A-3A to 4A-5A.

Basketball changes

The area’s Class 7A programs of Dothan and Enterprise remained in area 3, but the Wildcats and Wolves both gained a new area opponent in R.E. Lee, which moved up from Class 6A into 7A. As a result, the locals went from a four-team area to a five-team area with Jeff Davis and Prattville the other teams.

Eufaula dropped from Class 6A to 5A, resulting in the Wiregrass no longer with a 6A member. The Tigers dropped into Area 3, joining Headland and Rehobeth for a three-team area. Also in 5A, Andalusia moved down to 4A, forcing Carroll to be shifted into Area 4 to replace Andalusia for a three-team area with Charles Henderson and Greenville.

Class 4A Wiregrass teams Dale County and Geneva now have two new area opponents in Area 3 as Andalusia dropped down and Slocomb moved up into the area. Ashford, meanwhile, moved out in dropping to Class 3A.

Speaking of Ashford, the Jackets dropped to Class 3A, Area 3 where it be joined by three city of Dothan private schools - Houston Academy Northside Methodist and Providence Christian. Northside Methodist is now eligible to compete for postseason after two years as an associate member.

With 3A, Area 3 featuring three city of Dothan private schools in a four-team area, a Dothan team is assured of playing in the area tournament championship game in both girls and boys basketball and subsequently play in the postseason sub-regional round.

Also in 3A, Daleville shifted out of Area 3 over to Area 4 with New Brockton, Opp and Pike County. The area lost Goshen, which dropped down to Class 2A.

Once again the Wiregrass will have three areas in Class 2A, but all will have a different look.

In Area 2, Wicksburg dropped from Class 3A and Samson moved up Class 1A to play with Cottonwood and Geneva County. Abbeville was shifted out to Area 3, while Houston County dropped down to 1A.

Class 2A, Area 3 saw Barbour County replace Elba to join Abbeville, Ariton and G.W. Long in Area 3. Barbour County moved up to 1A, which is where Elba went. The move means three trips of less than 35 minutes for Barbour County the next two years compared to three hour-plus trips, including one of an hour and 43 minutes, when it was in 1A to play at Central of Hayneville, Loachapoka and Notasulga.

Also in 2A, Zion Chapel shifted over from Area 3 to Area 4, which also saw Goshen drop down from Class 3A. The two will be joined in the area by Crenshaw County programs Highland Home and Luverne.

Houston County and Elba both dropped down to Class 1A and are now in a spread out 1A, Area 2 that also features Brantley in Crenshaw County, Florala in Covington County and Kinston in Coffee County.

Wrestling changes

The biggest change was the AHSAA breaking up Class 5A and Class 6A into separate divisions to create balance based on number of schools participating.

As a result there are now four classifications in the state – Class 1A-4A, Class 5A, Class 6A and Class 7A.

The only area program impacted by the separation of classes was Charles Henderson, which now competes in postseason against only Class 5A teams. The Trojans will compete in Region 1 with Brewbaker Tech, Demopolis, Elberta and Gulf Shores.

The Wiregrass has no wrestling program in Class 6A.

Though Dothan and Enterprise remained in Class 7A, the schools were shifted from a Mobile/Baldwin County area to a Montgomery/Opelika-Auburn area for state duals. The new area (Area 2) features Auburn, Central of Phenix City, Jeff Davis, Opelika, Prattville and Smiths Station.

Northside Methodist joins Class 1A-4A in their first year as a full-fledged AHSAA member. They will be joined by fellow city program Houston Academy along with Beulah, Montgomery Catholic, Prattville Christian, Reeltown and St. James in Region 2.

Bowling changes

The Wiregrass’ three high school bowling programs saw a shift in region foes though none of the programs moved up or down in classification.

Dothan, which remained in Class 6A-7A, was shifted away from Region 3 that featured Auburn, Sidney Lanier and Stanhope Elmore over to Region 2 with Baldwin County schools of Baldwin County, Fairhope, Foley, Robertsdale and Spanish Fort.

Houston Academy and Slocomb, the Wiregrass’ other programs, remained in Class 1A-5A, Region 2, but saw a shift of opponents from Baldwin County instead of previous foes of Beauregard, Marbury of Valley. The new teams include Bayshore Christian, Elberta, Gulf Shores, Orange Beach and St. Michael Catholic.

Indoor Track/Field changes

The major Wiregrass change in indoor track/field came with Providence Christian moving up from Class 1A-3A to Class 4A-5A.

The Eagles were forced to move up because of competitive balance success in the last two state championship meets.

The PCS girls won the state indoor title in 2021 and finished tied for fourth this past season, while the boys team took third last year and tied for eighth this past year. The four top eight finishes resulted in nine points in the competitive balance formula for private schools counting, above the eight maximum required to move up.

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.