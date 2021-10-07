AHSAA area volleyball tournaments start next week

With exception of a weekend tournament and a scattering of matches early next week, the regular season for Wiregrass AHSAA volleyball teams is just about complete.
Now it is time for the Drive to Birmingham – the postseason surge to the state championships held in the state’s second largest city.
It all starts next week with single-elimination area tournaments Tuesday through Thursday on the campuses of area regular-season winners.
Of the 11 area tournaments involving Dothan Eagle coverage teams, seven are set for Thursday with two others each on Tuesday and Wednesday.
Area tournament winners and runner-ups advance to the South Super Regional Tournament at Montgomery’s Multiplex at Cramton Bowl the following week on Wednesday-Friday, Oct. 20-22. The top four teams from the regional advance to the AHSAA State Championships Oct. 26-28 at the Birmingham Cross Plex & Bill Harris Arena.
The Tuesday tournaments are the Class 2A, Area 3 tourney at Geneva County and the Class 3A, Area 4 Tournament at Goshen.
Pairings for the 2A, Area 2 tourney at Geneva County: No. 1 seed Geneva County vs. No. 4 seed Abbeville, 3:30 p.m.; No. 2 seed Cottonwood vs. No. 3 Houston County, 5 p.m. Championship (two winners), 6:30 p.m.
In Class 3A, Area 4 at Goshen: No. 1 seed Goshen vs. No. 4 Pike County, 3 p.m.; No. 2 New Brockton vs. No. 3 Opp, 4:15 p.m. Championship, 5:30 p.m.
Two more tournaments are set for Wednesday – the Class 4A, Area 2 tourney at Straughn and the Class 6A, Area 4 Tournament at Opelika.
In Class 4A, Area 2 at Straughn: Top seed Straughn vs. No. 4 Dale County, 1 p.m.; No. 2 Ashford vs. No. 3 Geneva, 2:15 p.m. Championship, 3:45 p.m.
In Class 6A, Area 4 at Opelika, No. 1 Opelika vs. No. 4 Valley, 3:45 p.m.; No. 2 Russell County vs. No. 3 Eufaula, 5 p.m. Championship, 6:30 p.m.
All the other tournaments are scheduled for Thursday with Enterprise, Providence Christian, Andalusia, Houston Academy, G.W. Long, Pleasant Home and Brantley hosting those events.
In Class 7A, Area 3 at Enterprise: No. 1 Enterprise vs. No. 4 Dothan, 2:30 p.m.; No. 2 Jeff Davis vs. No. 3 Prattville, 4 p.m. Championship at 5:30 p.m.
In Class 5A, Area 3 at Providence Christian: No. 1 Providence Christian versus No. 4 Carroll, 4:30 p.m.; No. 2 Rehobeth vs. No. 3 Headland, 5:45 p.m. Championship, 7 p.m.
In Class 5A, Area 4 at Andalusia: No. 2 seed Charles Henderson vs. No. 3 Greenville, 4 p.m. Championship: Winner vs. No. 1 Andalusia, 5 p.m.
In Class 3A, Area 3 at Houston Academy: No. 1 Houston Academy vs. No. 4 Daleville, 3 p.m.; No. 2 Wicksburg vs. No. 3 Slocomb, 4:30 p.m. Championship, 6 p.m.
In Class 2A, Area 3 at G.W. Long, No. 1 G.W. Long vs. No. 4 Elba, 4 p.m.; No. 2 Ariton vs. No. 3 Zion Chapel, 5:30 p.m. Championship, 7 p.m.
In the Class 1A, Area 2 at Pleasant Home, No. 1 Pleasant Home vs. No. 4 Florala, 3 p.m.; No. 2 Kinston vs. No. 3 Samson, 4:15 p.m. Championship, 5:30 p.m.
In Class 1A, Area 4 at Brantley: No. 1 Brantley vs. No. 4 Barbour County, TBA; No. 2 McKenzie vs. No. 3 Red Level, TBA; Championship: TBA.
AISA postseason: While the AHSAA starts its postseason, Alabama Independent Schools Association teams still have another week of regular season play before they begin the final steps to a state championship.
The AISA postseason starts with the state Elite Eight and Final Four on Oct. 25-27 at Montgomery’s Multiplex at Cramton Bowl. The state championships are all on Thursday, Oct. 28 at the Multiplex.
The Wiregrass has three teams in pursuit – Pike Liberal Arts, Lakeside and Abbeville Christian. ACA is the defending Class A state champion.
PCC postseason: Emmanuel Christian in Dothan hosts the Panhandle Christian Conference’s East Regional Tournament next week on Friday and Saturday, Oct. 15-16.
Emmanuel Christian won the East’s regular-season title and is the top seed. The Warriors play on Saturday Oct. 16 at 10 a.m. against the winner of the first match on Oct. 15 between East Hill and Covenant.
The top two teams from the regional tournament advance to the Panhandle Christian Conference semifinals on Oct. 22-23 at Pensacola Christian Academy.
Alabama Christian Sports postseason: The Alabama Christian Sports Conference, which features the Wiregrass Kings as one of its members, holds its varsity tournament on Oct. 22-23 in Trussville.
The week before on Oct. 16, the conference has its JV tournament in Alabaster.
Prep rankings: Five Wiregrass team enter the postseason ranked in the final state al.com poll, which was released Thursday.
The five teams are Enterprise in Class 7A, Providence Christian in Class 5A, G.W. Long and Ariton in Class 2A and Kinston in Class 1A.
Enterprise (29-7), which has won 24 of its last 27 prior to Thursday action, was No. 9 in 7A, up one spot from last week. Providence Christian (20-15) is ranked No. 4 in 5A, down one spot from last week.
G.W. Long (28-5) and Ariton (18-6) are No. 1 and No. 6 in 2A, while Kinston (21-7) is No. 5 in Class 1A. Long and Ariton remained the same as last week, while Kinston dropped a spot in 1A.
Pike Liberal Arts (9-7) fell out of the top 10 in AISA this week after checking in at No. 10 a week ago.