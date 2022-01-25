AHSAA baseball state championships appear set for new site

Though no official word has been released by the Alabama High School Athletic Association, the AHSAA’s Spring Book for baseball on its website indicates the state baseball championships in May will move to Jacksonville State University and Oxford’s Choccolocco Park.

The move was caused by a conflict of Montgomery’s Riverwalk Stadium, which has hosted the championships in recent years along with Paterson Field.

The Montgomery Biscuits, the Double-A affiliate of the Tampa Bay Rays who use Riverwalk as their home stadium, had games scheduled this year at the facility by the Southern League during the week of the annual AHSAA baseball event.

According to the AHSAA Spring Book, this year’s baseball championships will now start on Monday, May 16 at 7 p.m. at Jacksonville State with the Class 3A, Game 1. The following day Class 3A will play Game 2 in its best-of-three series at 10 a.m. at JSU with an if necessary third game to follow.

That same night, Class 4A opens play at 7 p.m. at Oxford’s Choccolocoo Park.

On Wednesday, May 18, the 4A continues at Jacksonville State while the opening game of the Class 2A and 5A series start at Choccolocco at 4 and 7 p.m., respectively.