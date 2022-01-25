AHSAA baseball state championships moving to new site

The Alabama High School Athletic Association state baseball championships in May are moving to Jacksonville State University and Oxford’s Choccolocco Park.
The move was caused by a conflict of Montgomery’s Riverwalk Stadium, which has hosted the championships in recent years along with Paterson Field.
The Montgomery Biscuits, the Double-A affiliate of the Tampa Bay Rays who use Riverwalk as their home stadium, had games scheduled this year at the facility by the Southern League during the week of the annual AHSAA baseball event.
According to the AHSAA Spring Book, this year’s baseball championships will now start on Monday, May 16 at 7 p.m. at Jacksonville State with the Class 3A, Game 1. The following day Class 3A will play Game 2 in its best-of-three series at 10 a.m. at JSU with an if necessary third game to follow.
That same night, Class 4A opens play at 7 p.m. at Oxford’s Choccolocoo Park.
On Wednesday, May 18, the 4A continues at Jacksonville State while the opening game of the Class 2A and 5A series start at Choccolocco at 4 and 7 p.m., respectively.
The 2A and 5A final games shift the next day (Thursday, May 19) to Jacksonville State with 2A at 10 a.m. and 5A at 4 p.m. Class 1A and 6A start their series at Choccolocco on that same day with games at 4 and 7 p.m., respectively.
The Class 1A and 6A series end on Friday, May 22 at JSU and Class 7A opens that night at Choccolocco Park at 7 p.m. The 7A series finish on Saturday, May 21 at JSU.
It marks the second straight year an AHSAA state event has been moved out of Montgomery. Last year, the AHSAA moved the State Softball Championships to Oxford and Choccolocco Park.