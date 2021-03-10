AHSAA Central Board approves moving state softball championships to Oxford’s Choccolocco Park

MONTGOMERY – The AHSAA State Softball Championships have a new home.

The AHSAA Central Board of Control on Wednesday approved moving this year’s upcoming championships as well as the 2022 event to Oxford’s Choccolocco Park.

The state competition has been held at Montgomery’s Lagoon Park since 1987 after the inaugural championships were held at Gadsden State Community College.

This year’s state championships are scheduled for May 18-22.

In a related move, Lagoon Park will now host the East Central Regional softball tournament qualifier originally set for Oxford’s Choccolocco Park this spring. The regional is one of four qualifying tourneys scheduled to be held May 12-15. The other regional sites are in Florence, Tuscaloosa and Gulf Shores.

“We are excited to have the opportunity to play our state softball championships at a complex that is designed solely for fast-pitch softball, has experience hosting state and national events and has a signature field and stadium just for championship games,” said Kim Vickers, AHSAA Assistant Director in charge of softball.