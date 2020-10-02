AHSAA director Savarese says football playoff format will stay the same

Contrary to constant rumors in the last few months, Alabama High School Athletic Association Executive Director Steve Savarese said there aren’t plans to have every high school team in the football state playoffs this season.
Savarese, in a Dothan Eagle interview this week, quickly shot down that notion when asked about all teams making the state playoffs, a format the Florida High School Association is using.
“That is incorrect,” Savarese said when asked if the AHSAA was installing such a plan.
Then asked if the traditional format of Region 4 teams facing another region’s top seed and the two regions’ No. 2 and 3 teams playing each other in the first round of the playoffs was still being used, Savarese simply replied, “Yes sir.”
That playoff format was also confirmed in an email sent by the AHSAA on Thursday to all coaches and principals.
“The AHSAA will follow the traditional football playoff format with the top four qualifiers from each region advancing to the playoffs,” stated the email in bold in the first sentence.
The email also set up the first playoff organizational meeting for state qualifying teams at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 31, the day after the regular-season ends. The meeting, because of COVID-19 restrictions, will be held at Montgomery’s Garrett Coliseum instead of the AHSAA offices. All seven classes will meet at the same time.
Savarese, in the Wednesday interview with the Dothan Eagle, stressed all the postseason plans, including the Super 7 state championships in Tuscaloosa on Dec. 2-4 are “on as usual,” at the present time.
“Today, everything is on as usual,” Savarese said. “We are still finalizing some issues with Super 7, but we know two months from now when we play the Super 7 we might be under different health restrictions, so that is why we gauge everything on today. Today, we are playing to proceed (with the state playoffs) as normal.”
The current football season, which recently pushed the halfway point of the regular season, has seen 136 forfeits through last week due to COVID-19 issues, including teams who opted out of the season in the summer, according to AHSAA spokesperson Ron Ingram. He added 20-24 games a week are usually forfeited, including from the six schools not playing at all this season.
Despite that, Savarese felt the season “has gone better than expected” because so many teams have had the experience and opportunity to play.
“First and foremost, we are thankful to have a season – very grateful for our governor (Kay Ivey), the department of public health, our state department of education, grateful for everyone for allowing us to have a season,” Savarese said.
“I want to preface this, because of the awesome job that our coaches and schools have done facilitating all the best practices and recommendations from health authorities, it has gone better than expected.”
While disappointed some schools have had COVID issues, Savarese noted the majority of schools have played every week.
“We take it one week at a time and as we stated in the very beginning, it would not be a normal season, so if you gauge the season by normalcy then it is always a disappointment, but if you gauge the season by opportunity, over 95 percent of our schools are playing every week and we gauge that a success in an abnormal time,” Savarese said.
With football and other fall sports like volleyball and crossing country hitting the home stretch, winter sports are about to start.
This upcoming Monday, bowling teams can begin practice. Almost two weeks from now (Oct. 19), basketball teams can begin their practices and wrestling teams can start their practices on Oct. 26.
Savarese said the AHSAA Central Board of Controls is meeting on Oct. 15 and could approve health protocols and guidelines for those sports at that time. He noted task forces for those sports have been working on such issues since the start of fall.
“We are showing our winter sports best practices to our board Oct. 15,” Savarese said. “Once approved, we will release those, but we have been working on those since the start of the fall.”
He added, “Our plan is to start all winter sports as normal.”
