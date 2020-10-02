AHSAA director Savarese says football playoff format will stay the same

Savarese, in the Wednesday interview with the Dothan Eagle, stressed all the postseason plans, including the Super 7 state championships in Tuscaloosa on Dec. 2-4 are “on as usual,” at the present time.

“Today, everything is on as usual,” Savarese said. “We are still finalizing some issues with Super 7, but we know two months from now when we play the Super 7 we might be under different health restrictions, so that is why we gauge everything on today. Today, we are playing to proceed (with the state playoffs) as normal.”

The current football season, which recently pushed the halfway point of the regular season, has seen 136 forfeits through last week due to COVID-19 issues, including teams who opted out of the season in the summer, according to AHSAA spokesperson Ron Ingram. He added 20-24 games a week are usually forfeited, including from the six schools not playing at all this season.

Despite that, Savarese felt the season “has gone better than expected” because so many teams have had the experience and opportunity to play.

“First and foremost, we are thankful to have a season – very grateful for our governor (Kay Ivey), the department of public health, our state department of education, grateful for everyone for allowing us to have a season,” Savarese said.