AHSAA director Steve Savarese addresses decision to start fall sports on time

Marching bands, cheerleaders and drill teams may perform at games or contests if the local school district approves. These groups should always remain separate from game participants and remain away from fans or non-group members, said the AHSAA.

Football changes: Among the changes in football, the players’ box on the sideline has been extended from the 10-yard line to the 10-yard line to allow for 6-feet social distancing. The coaches box remain from the 25 to the 25.

Only one captain will be allowed for the pre-game coin toss, which will feature only the game officials and two team captains (one for both teams).

Charged timeouts will now be two minutes in length to allow for social distancing, water hydration and any cleaning/disinfecting that needs to be done. Time between periods as well as after a successful field goal or safety will also be extended to two minutes.

There will be no handshakes allowed, including the traditional post-game lines.

Cloth face coverings are permissible and are “highly encouraged” for all parties on the sidelines, but plastic shields covering the face of players are not allowed in the contest.