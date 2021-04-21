AHSAA director Steve Savarese announces retirement plans

After 15 years of serving as Alabama High School Athletic Association’s top leader, Steve Savarese is stepping down as AHSAA Executive Director with plans to retire.
The 68-yeaer-old Savarese announced his intentions during the annual Central Board of Control spring meeting Wednesday in Montgomery. Though he targeted a July 1 date for his retirement, he plans to remain until his replacement has been hired and has had ample time to adjust to the position.
Savarese became the executive director in 2007, replacing Dan Washburn, who retired. He was just the fourth full-team AHSAA executive director in the association’s 100-year existence, following Cliff Harper (1948-1966), Herman L. “Bubba” Scott (1966-91) and Washburn (1991-2007).
Prior to his role with the AHSAA organization, Savarese spent 32 years as a teacher and football coach, starting in Kansas before tenures in Alabama at Ensley, Benjamin Russell, Daphne and McGil-Toolen.
Overall, he has been part of education and coaching for the last 47 years. He was inducted into the Alabama Sports Hall of Fame in 2019 and into the AHSAA Sports Hall of Fame in 2010.
“It’s now time for me to devote my time to my family,” Savarese said in an AHSAA press release. “I’ve had an awesome time, teaching, coaching, serving as an administrator, and most humbly serving as the executive director of the AHSAA. To follow icons such as Cliff Harper, Bubba Scott, and Dan Washburn has been the greatest honor of my life.
“Professionally, I would not change anything regarding my career. I genuinely feel as if I’ve never worked a day in my life. I’ve tried to approach each day knowing that nothing worthwhile was ever achieved without enthusiasm. God has truly blessed me.”
AHSAA Central Board President Van Phillips said the association will have “big shoes” to fill in finding a replacement.
“We think Steve Savarese is the best at his position in the nation,” Phillips said. “But we will do our due diligence to find his replacement. The Central Board will begin immediately its search for the next executive director.
“First, as president of the Central Board of Control, I want to thank Steve Savarese personally and publicly for making this association the best high school athletic association in the nation. He is leaving big shoes to fill but all I can ask is for him not to go too far. We will always want and need his advice as we move forward.”
In addition to his role with the AHSAA, Savarese currently serves as chairman of the NFHS Board of Directors. He recently was selected as the president-elect of that board for the upcoming 2021-22 school year.
During Savarese’s tenure, the AHSAA’s introduced its Revenue Share initiative that has provided more than $16 million back to the member schools since 2010. In addition, Savarese moved the Super 7 Football Championships to a rotating schedule between the University of Alabama’s Bryant-Denny Stadium and Auburn University’s Jordan-Hare Stadium. Beginning next fall, Birmingham’s Progressive Stadium will join the rotation.
Through his guidance, the AHSAA upgraded its technology through components such as C2C and DragonFly to successfully move the organization into the 21st century. The online eligibility component is one of the most advanced in the nation.
The AHSAA also became the first state association to join the NFHS Network. Currently, more than 300 of the member schools have joined the NFHS Network School Broadcast Program, livestreaming more than 10,000 events this school year.
Also during his tenure, indoor track was added back as a sport in 2011 and bowling and E-sports were also added. Girls’ flag football will be added beginning in 2021-22.
He also guided the AHSAA and its member schools through the recent COVID-19 pandemic.
“God has truly blessed me,” Savarese said. “I’ve treasured every professional opportunity granted to me, starting in Kansas - and in Alabama from Ensley, to Benjamin Russell, to Daphne and McGill-Toolen. I loved every school and community, but most importantly, my students. Students were the highlight of my career and those relationships remain honored and treasured. I know I am a better person because of everyone I was blessed to work with, faculty, administrators, and support staff -- particularly the young people.
“The true servant in our family is my wife Beth,” Savarese said. “For 45 years she has sacrificed so I could chase my professional dreams. She is absolutely the best spouse I could ever ask for. She has shared this journey with me every step of the way – to 1000’s of events.
“Our children, now our grandchildren, unselfishly watched their father and grandfather spend most of his time with others -- now it’s their turn, for however as many days God will provide me.”
Savarese spent 25 years as a head football coach in Alabama – three at Ensley, 12 at Benjamin Russell, seven at Daphne and three at McGill-Toolen Catholic. He finished his coaching career with 281 wins and the Class 6A state championship while coaching at Daphne in 2001. He also won a state title at Douglass (Kan.) in 1978.