AHSAA director Steve Savarese announces retirement plans

“Professionally, I would not change anything regarding my career. I genuinely feel as if I’ve never worked a day in my life. I’ve tried to approach each day knowing that nothing worthwhile was ever achieved without enthusiasm. God has truly blessed me.”

AHSAA Central Board President Van Phillips said the association will have “big shoes” to fill in finding a replacement.

“We think Steve Savarese is the best at his position in the nation,” Phillips said. “But we will do our due diligence to find his replacement. The Central Board will begin immediately its search for the next executive director.

“First, as president of the Central Board of Control, I want to thank Steve Savarese personally and publicly for making this association the best high school athletic association in the nation. He is leaving big shoes to fill but all I can ask is for him not to go too far. We will always want and need his advice as we move forward.”

In addition to his role with the AHSAA, Savarese currently serves as chairman of the NFHS Board of Directors. He recently was selected as the president-elect of that board for the upcoming 2021-22 school year.