AHSAA executive director still hopeful for normal football season despite rising COVID cases

Briggs also mentioned the importance of everyone doing what they could to protect themselves and pointed out a reporter in attendance wearing a mask as an example.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The AHSAA’s 2020 football season was very much in doubt with spring football being canceled and summer workouts extremely limited due to the pandemic. While the association did ultimately conduct a season, the pandemic forced 208 cancellations across the seven AHSAA classifications, while some schools such as Barbour County decided not to play at all.

There was growing optimism about a return to normalcy this fall thanks to dwindling coronavirus cases, which opened the door for football teams to have mostly-normal spring practices and summer workouts. That hope, however, is now in question thanks to the United States reporting an average of about 43,700 new COVID cases per day last week.

The AHSAA made a few rule changes in 2020 with the pandemic in mind, which included extending the sidelines and creating longer timeouts in order to allow for social distancing.

Briggs said Tuesday those changes will not be in effect for 2021.