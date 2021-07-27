AHSAA executive director still hopeful for normal football season despite rising COVID cases

Although the AHSAA’s Alvin Briggs is entering uncharted territory as the association’s new executive director, he may very well face the same problem the association dealt with this time last year.
The hope of having a normal high school football season has suddenly come into doubt with Alabama COVID-19 hospitalizations rising – an increase of more than 400 percent – in the last three weeks.
Briggs was asked about potential changes to the season on Tuesday at the Fox Sports 910 AM-1310 AM The Game High School Football Media Days in Opelika. In short, Briggs explained the association will continue following the guidance of Gov. Kay Ivey as well as the Alabama Department of Public Health.
“We’re going to continue to [follow] the recommendation of the governor and the state health director and follow those guidelines. We’re going to continue to do our recommendations,” Briggs said. “If high schools do what they’ve done in the past – this past school year – and follow all those recommendations and do all those guidelines, I think we’ll continue to be safe.
“That’s on our community, and I think they’ll do the right thing. As far as all the other things that’s going on, we’ll be following the day-to-day recommendations by the state health director, the governor and the state board of education.”
Briggs also mentioned the importance of everyone doing what they could to protect themselves and pointed out a reporter in attendance wearing a mask as an example.
The AHSAA’s 2020 football season was very much in doubt with spring football being canceled and summer workouts extremely limited due to the pandemic. While the association did ultimately conduct a season, the pandemic forced 208 cancellations across the seven AHSAA classifications, while some schools such as Barbour County decided not to play at all.
There was growing optimism about a return to normalcy this fall thanks to dwindling coronavirus cases, which opened the door for football teams to have mostly-normal spring practices and summer workouts. That hope, however, is now in question thanks to the United States reporting an average of about 43,700 new COVID cases per day last week.
The AHSAA made a few rule changes in 2020 with the pandemic in mind, which included extending the sidelines and creating longer timeouts in order to allow for social distancing.
Briggs said Tuesday those changes will not be in effect for 2021.
“Everyone from every level – from NFL, college and high school—are going back to their standard sidelines. The only difference is college did expand their [sidelines]. Everybody is going back to what it was,” Briggs said. “[SEC] Commissioner [Greg] Sankey said that everybody should know what they’re doing and how to do it, and it’s the school’s responsibility to make sure all games are played. If you forfeit, then it’s a loss.”
When asked about hopefully returning to normal this fall, Briggs pointed out the association is not there yet.
“You know, we’re still in the process of going back to normal,” Briggs said. “We’re not completely there yet, but we’re just continuing to follow the guidelines of the governor and the state health director and Dr. [Eric] Mackey, the state superintendent. It’s always a challenge coming into a year – the unknown, where we are and where we want to be.”